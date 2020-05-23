Is Zenande Mfenyana having a baby girl?

Since dropping those gorgeous underwater snaps from her maternity shoot to confirm she was pregnant, actress Zenande Mfenyana has unveiled more about her pregnancy: this time it's the gender of her baby.

The actress - who had The Queen viewers speculating that she was pregnant for a while now - has been out in force, showing her love for her unborn baby.

With her pregnancy nearly full-term, Zenande took to Twitter and shared how she SBWL'd a full day at the spa before her "ballerina's" arrival.