Is Zenande Mfenyana having a baby girl?

23 May 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Zenande Mfenyana might be having a baby girl.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana might be having a baby girl.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

Since dropping those gorgeous underwater snaps from her maternity shoot to confirm she was pregnant, actress Zenande Mfenyana has unveiled more about her pregnancy: this time it's the gender of her baby.

The actress - who had The Queen viewers speculating that she was pregnant for a while now - has been out in force, showing her love for her unborn baby.  

With her pregnancy nearly full-term, Zenande took to Twitter and shared how she SBWL'd a full day at the spa before her "ballerina's" arrival. 

With her tweet leading many to believe she was having a baby girl, actress and former set-mother Rami Chuene told Zenande how much she missed her now that Rami was no longer on the hit telenovela. 

While the feeling was mutual, Zenande replied to Rami that they should schedule a spa date when level 3 is implemented in Gauteng. 

As she waiting for the arrival of her baby, Zenande has been writing heartwarming messages to her unborn child. 

Earlier this week, she left many in awe when she shared more snaps from her maternity shoot.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned her bathtub pic: "I can’t wait to kiss you and hold you in my arms, my baby love."

Displaying her baby bump with the caption, "God saw me worthy of you, and I’m honoured to be your mama," Zenande clearly can't wait to see her new baby girl. 

