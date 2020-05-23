MaMkhize shares relationship advice: Work on your toxic traits

As the lockdown continues to reveal the real state of many people's relationships in celebville and on the social media streets, wealthy businesswoman and reality TV star MaMkhize has shared some relationship advice for those who might need it.

MaMkhize took to Instagram to say that as much as a country cannot be ruled using ego and pride, relationships are the same.

“This country can be so beautiful if we cannot be ruled by our egos and pride just understanding that there is no such thing as: 'this is who I am, take it or leave it'.”

The reality TV star said people needed to grow up and realise that there was nothing wrong with acknowledging your mistakes and saying sorry when you love a person. She added that communication was really the glue that keeps relationships together.

“If you are wrong there is nothing wrong with apologising when you truly love a person, you work on your toxic traits, you learn to communicate, you listen when your partner expresses their feelings.

“You understand that love is a give and take and you are bound to compromise some of the things just to make your partner happy and you can’t be selfish where everything is about you and only you”.

Meanwhile, MaMkhize has been serving looks on her Instagram daily.

This black denim and yellow top get-up was her latest outfit.