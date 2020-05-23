TshisaLIVE

R5 bus tickets, All Stars and a Nokia 3310: The day Norma Gigaba was robbed in Durban

"Every time I see someone wearing All Stars, I want to go to him and ask, 'ey wena, iphi ifoni yami?'"

23 May 2020 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Norma Gigaba went down memory lane with her followers.
Norma Gigaba went down memory lane with her followers.
Image: Instagram/Norma Gigaba

Norma Gigaba's 900,000 followers were treated to a real-life nostalgic tour into her memories when she shared an unfortunate incident that happened to her in her student days. 

The stylish motivational speaker explain that she's personally always had an "issue" with shoes made by the famous Converse All Stars brand. It isn't necessarily the brand that she has a problem with; it's the memories she associates with the brand. She took to her Instagram to share that story.

"So back in the days when I was still a student, I was doing my first year (computer engineering), I decided to go to town to do my hair in Durban. There was a place called 320 in West Street then," she recalled.

"While I was walking in West Street, some ni*** decided to rob me. He took my handbag and my phone, and [my] bus coupon was there. He disappeared in [a] few seconds and I was still shocked by what was happening. All I remember [was that] he was wearing a white All Star."

Norma explained that she was heartbroken by the fact that she had lost her Nokia 3310, her very first cellphone. No one could quite grasp her anguish over a mere phone - from the security guard who gave her R5 to catch the bus home to her father.

Norma said she struggled to get over the incident and still associates the trauma with the famous brand of shoes. That's why she can seldom bring herself to wear them.

"Fast-forward the story since then: I dislike any guy wearing an All Star. Every time I see someone wearing it, I want to go to him and ask, 'ey wena, iphi ifoni yami?'. I only started two years ago to forget that trauma ... but every time I wear it [All Stars] I remember that story".

