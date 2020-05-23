R5 bus tickets, All Stars and a Nokia 3310: The day Norma Gigaba was robbed in Durban

Norma Gigaba's 900,000 followers were treated to a real-life nostalgic tour into her memories when she shared an unfortunate incident that happened to her in her student days.

The stylish motivational speaker explain that she's personally always had an "issue" with shoes made by the famous Converse All Stars brand. It isn't necessarily the brand that she has a problem with; it's the memories she associates with the brand. She took to her Instagram to share that story.

"So back in the days when I was still a student, I was doing my first year (computer engineering), I decided to go to town to do my hair in Durban. There was a place called 320 in West Street then," she recalled.

"While I was walking in West Street, some ni*** decided to rob me. He took my handbag and my phone, and [my] bus coupon was there. He disappeared in [a] few seconds and I was still shocked by what was happening. All I remember [was that] he was wearing a white All Star."