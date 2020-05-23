R5 bus tickets, All Stars and a Nokia 3310: The day Norma Gigaba was robbed in Durban
"Every time I see someone wearing All Stars, I want to go to him and ask, 'ey wena, iphi ifoni yami?'"
Norma Gigaba's 900,000 followers were treated to a real-life nostalgic tour into her memories when she shared an unfortunate incident that happened to her in her student days.
The stylish motivational speaker explain that she's personally always had an "issue" with shoes made by the famous Converse All Stars brand. It isn't necessarily the brand that she has a problem with; it's the memories she associates with the brand. She took to her Instagram to share that story.
"So back in the days when I was still a student, I was doing my first year (computer engineering), I decided to go to town to do my hair in Durban. There was a place called 320 in West Street then," she recalled.
"While I was walking in West Street, some ni*** decided to rob me. He took my handbag and my phone, and [my] bus coupon was there. He disappeared in [a] few seconds and I was still shocked by what was happening. All I remember [was that] he was wearing a white All Star."
Norma explained that she was heartbroken by the fact that she had lost her Nokia 3310, her very first cellphone. No one could quite grasp her anguish over a mere phone - from the security guard who gave her R5 to catch the bus home to her father.
Norma said she struggled to get over the incident and still associates the trauma with the famous brand of shoes. That's why she can seldom bring herself to wear them.
"Fast-forward the story since then: I dislike any guy wearing an All Star. Every time I see someone wearing it, I want to go to him and ask, 'ey wena, iphi ifoni yami?'. I only started two years ago to forget that trauma ... but every time I wear it [All Stars] I remember that story".
Let me share a funny story about wearing an all star. So back in the days when I was still a student, I was doing my first year ( computer engineering), I decided to go to town to do my hair in Durban, there was a place called 320 in West Street then. While I was walking in west street some nigga decided to rob me , he took my hand bag and my phone and bus coupon was there and he disappeared in few seconds and I was still shocked what was happening 😂 all I remember he was wearing a white all star . I told the security who was closer by and he asked ushonephi the guy and what was he wearing I said he was wearing an all star, Aibo the security grilled me about how can I didn’t see the guy’s face or top but I only noticed an all star and I must know that I won’t find that bag because “abafana bama all star bayabaleka”🥺🥺.The only thing was on my mind was my new 3310 Nokia phone and it was my first phone😅😅 . So I kept saying oh bakithi iphone yam the security asked how am I gonna get home because I was busy crying for a phone 😂😂 this guy didn’t understand the pain of losing your first phone and I’m one person who loves gadgets just imagine that pain. Oh well I asked him to give me R5 so that I can take a Mainah bus to Musgrave . When I got home I cried again and that day i didn’t even want to eat and my dad asked in the evening usakhalela iphone namanje 😂😂 Aibo I was so shocked now why all these people don’t understand that losing a phone is a big deal 😂😂. Fast forward the story since then I dislike any guy wearing an all star. Every-time I see someone wearing it I want to go to him and ask “ ey wena iphi ifoni yami 😂😂😂”. I only started 2 years ago to forget that trauma and wearing it but every time I wear it I remember that story .