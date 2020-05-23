WATCH | Mihlali's Never Have I Ever #BelDiePolisie YouTube series will leave you shooketh
Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase is all kinds of moods in her latest YouTube series, Never Have I Ever #BelDiePolisie, in which she talks about “complicated” things in her personal life.
The beauty influencer ditched her make-up brushes and took a seat with a glass of wine to play the well-known game "Never Have I Ever".
She explained the rules of the game, saying she'd be answering her subscribers' questions and would sip if she'd done any of the things they asked.
Mihlali shared her sex tips, how old is too old for her, and whether she has ever had a crush on a friend’s partner.
When asked whether she had kissed a man older than her by 10 years, Mihlali gracefully sipped her wine.
As she was swiping her way through the questions, Mihlali laughed at the idea that she had ever had a crush on her friend's man.
“I wouldn't call it a crush. Obviously when you see someone and they're attractive, you're a human being and there's nothing wrong with admiring from afar, unlike a crush which is much deeper.”
In April the YouTube star had the streets in meltdown mode when she weighed in on a debate about schoolgirls dating much older men, revealing she didn't regret doing so.
Mihlali weighed in on the conversation after a user asked women who had dated men in their 20s or 30s while they were still in their early teens if they ever looked back now and thought it was messed up.
In a tweet that went viral, the influencer responded by saying she saw nothing wrong with it and had “zero regrets”.
“I didn't see anything wrong with it then and I still don't. Zero regrets.”
She soon became the talk of social media, leading her to deleting her post.
Mihlali later returned to Twitter to correct a user who claimed she had said she saw nothing wrong with a 20-year-old dating a 15 year-old because she dated a 30-year-old when she was 18.
“Please don’t lie about me. I never said I dated a 30-year-old. I said I did not regret dating someone older than me in high school at the time and I don’t now.”