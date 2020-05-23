WATCH | Mihlali's Never Have I Ever #BelDiePolisie YouTube series will leave you shooketh

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase is all kinds of moods in her latest YouTube series, Never Have I Ever #BelDiePolisie, in which she talks about “complicated” things in her personal life.

The beauty influencer ditched her make-up brushes and took a seat with a glass of wine to play the well-known game "Never Have I Ever".

She explained the rules of the game, saying she'd be answering her subscribers' questions and would sip if she'd done any of the things they asked.

Mihlali shared her sex tips, how old is too old for her, and whether she has ever had a crush on a friend’s partner.

When asked whether she had kissed a man older than her by 10 years, Mihlali gracefully sipped her wine.

As she was swiping her way through the questions, Mihlali laughed at the idea that she had ever had a crush on her friend's man.

“I wouldn't call it a crush. Obviously when you see someone and they're attractive, you're a human being and there's nothing wrong with admiring from afar, unlike a crush which is much deeper.”