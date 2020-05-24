TshisaLIVE

'My G has had enough': Carpo defends his bestie Cassper Nyovest

‘I’m tired of seeing people taking advantage of him and his good heart'

24 May 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Carpo doesn't like when people take advantage of his friend.
Image: Via Carpo Instagram

Feeling like the music industry was choosing sides and defending his nemesis AKA instead of him, rapper Cassper Nyovest had his trusting friend by his side to set the record straight.

On Wednesday, the rapper was gatvol of “always being the bigger person” - and didn't hold back with his opinions on the game and his rival AKA.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper said all the fuss was nothing more than AKA's attempt to promote his new music that is set to drop on Friday.

Feeling that Cassper was constantly having to fight to get his point across, Carpo took to Twitter to slam people who were taking advantage of his best friend of two decades. 

"I am never one to get involved in Cassper's fights, but I am tired of seeing people taking advantage of him and his good heart. I have seen him help so many guys who treat him like s**t today. I always tell him, 'My guy, just leave them,' - but it is really too much. My G has had enough."

Last year April, Cassper opened up about how much his friendship with Carpo meant to him. The rapper went down memory lane to celebrate the kind of friend Carpo has been to him.

"These industry friendships is all some fake bulls**t. Glad I have Carpo in my life. Even though we fight and he gets on my nerves, that's the only n**ga who ain't never switch up on me for some clout," he said.

He also went through his archives and found priceless moments when they lived together, after Carpo lost his parents.

In September last year, the pair celebrated 19 years of their friendship with a young bromantic vacay. They took over the socials with cute snippets of their trip. 

Cassper has over the years been vocal about his love for his “day one” and thanked him for sticking by him through thick and thin. 

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
