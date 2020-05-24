'My G has had enough': Carpo defends his bestie Cassper Nyovest

Feeling like the music industry was choosing sides and defending his nemesis AKA instead of him, rapper Cassper Nyovest had his trusting friend by his side to set the record straight.

On Wednesday, the rapper was gatvol of “always being the bigger person” - and didn't hold back with his opinions on the game and his rival AKA.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper said all the fuss was nothing more than AKA's attempt to promote his new music that is set to drop on Friday.

Feeling that Cassper was constantly having to fight to get his point across, Carpo took to Twitter to slam people who were taking advantage of his best friend of two decades.

"I am never one to get involved in Cassper's fights, but I am tired of seeing people taking advantage of him and his good heart. I have seen him help so many guys who treat him like s**t today. I always tell him, 'My guy, just leave them,' - but it is really too much. My G has had enough."