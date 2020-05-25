Fans celebrate Boity signing to Def Jam Africa

Fans were given a reason to celebrate over the weekend when it was revealed that rapper and TV star Boity had signed a record deal with Def Jam Africa.

This is according to Billboard magazine, which revealed Boity was signed to the label's African division.

In March, Mzansi was overjoyed when they learnt that rapper Nasty C had signed a deal with the American branch of the recording label.

Even though Boity has not released any new music since her second single Bakae last year, the rapper said on her reality show, Boity: Own Her Throne, that the long hiatus from music was the result of a dispute with her previous record label.

On her reality TV show, Boity expressed her frustration with her record label and not being happy with the terms of her contract, which allegedly restricted her from releasing any new music.

Speaking at the screening of the first episode of her reality show, Boity said she was still fully invested in her music career, but admitted to having “record label issues”.

“People are assuming I am just laidback and not wanting to release new music. I have so much music. I have been ready for the past six months.

“Things are taking long, but, you know, everything will be fine eventually and you will get all the music that is ready. It is awesome. I think you guys are going to love it.”

Although not much more has been revealed about Boity's deal with Def Jam, the rapper's new deal garnered mixed reactions on social media.

Leading the Twitter streets into a young meltdown, some people questioned how Boity was getting a deal when she just got into the game, while others congratulated the first female SA rapper to reach platinum status.

Here are some of the reactions: