Hilarious responses to Sizwe Dhlomo 'giving away' bottles of wine: 'Give me six, I don't have a father'

25 May 2020 - 08:46 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sizwe Dhlomo is giving away 400 bottles of wine and everyone is trying to get their hands on at least one.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted that he is giving away 400 bottles of wine and it didn't take long for his followers to flock to the comments with hilarious responses with hopes to score a bottle, or two, or six. 

The ban of the sale and distribution of alcohol has been in place for nearly two months, as part of the government's lockdown regulations, so it isn't clear how Sizwe plans to execute his mission, unless of course the wine bottles are empty? That's something to think about. 

It's also possible that he was joking but some are taking his word and were more than willing to pass on their home address for that special delivery from Siz.

Some said they were orphans and needed to drown their sorrows, others professed an undying love for his horses, while some said they wouldn't think twice about driving him around in his tractor, basically, whatever it takes to quench the lockdown thirst.

Here is a glimpse of the hilarious reactions: 

