Hilarious responses to Sizwe Dhlomo 'giving away' bottles of wine: 'Give me six, I don't have a father'
Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted that he is giving away 400 bottles of wine and it didn't take long for his followers to flock to the comments with hilarious responses with hopes to score a bottle, or two, or six.
The ban of the sale and distribution of alcohol has been in place for nearly two months, as part of the government's lockdown regulations, so it isn't clear how Sizwe plans to execute his mission, unless of course the wine bottles are empty? That's something to think about.
It's also possible that he was joking but some are taking his word and were more than willing to pass on their home address for that special delivery from Siz.
Some said they were orphans and needed to drown their sorrows, others professed an undying love for his horses, while some said they wouldn't think twice about driving him around in his tractor, basically, whatever it takes to quench the lockdown thirst.
Here is a glimpse of the hilarious reactions:
Just do the right thing Sizwe and I love your gorgeous horses— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) May 19, 2020
Please give me 6. I don’t even have a father, Sizwe. https://t.co/esW9FwUrfT— Vuyo (@Vuyo_Unchained) May 19, 2020
Me when I get the bottle, not a single drop will be wasted pic.twitter.com/PSdTVJsHb2— ThickestOfThemAll (@alternativeblac) May 19, 2020
Siz. My ninja. Remember this old pictures of us? All I need is 50 of those bottles. My dms are open. pic.twitter.com/3uYrOmp6P7— Cupid Deluxe (@Sia_Mausi) May 19, 2020
I hope you don’t forget I hooked you up with that bootleg jeans my ninja, yenza lapho Mtungwa pic.twitter.com/7rNc1LHwUx— Smooth Operator (@dandy_smooth01) May 19, 2020
Dhlomo Dingangwe Mkhabela Bhelesi Khweba Malala Ngomunwe endunu Avuke encinde akhife eMpumalanga aphinde avuke encinde ekhife entshonalanga wena Dhlomo nkosi yamakhosi letha lapha inyembezi zikaKhwini sithambise umphimbo.— Shakespeares' Son (@RealBeefactor) May 19, 2020
My Ninja My Ninja ungang'khohlwa phela sosha lam pic.twitter.com/qDRndB4wxv— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@NtshangaseD) May 19, 2020