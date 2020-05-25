IN MEMES | Dogs & violence - 'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Eldos episode
Uyajola 99 viewers are still in disbelief over the amount of drama they witnessed on this past Sunday's episode as the confrontational reality show took things to the next level in Eldorado Park.
The show left fans shook on multiple occasions, but they were convinced Sunday's episode deserves a spot on the wall of fame because of how wild the whole thing was.
The participants on the show from Eldos went absolutely crazy and served viewers with everything from insults to physical fights, and even went as far as almost setting real dogs on Jub Jub and his crew.
There was not a single moment of calm throughout the entire episode as every conversation was passionate and fiery.
Viewers were here for all the drama, of course, and gave Jub Jub props for his bravery.
Yesses #Uyajola99 who else got scared when he asked "Business?" then that beautiful house (Playboy mansion @ Eldos)🤭, i knew there is a kingpin & boom Anges don't mess with such "canning guy$" & they're always surrounded by bull dogs & bad galz🤞then hell broke loose, nunu😆😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/9RZzQEp73Z— Melithemba (@MnguniChris) May 24, 2020
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.
If you going to Eldos thinking you will come out alive forget. Those Nunu's will deal with you and feed you to the dogs.... #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/nLmIIZwch5— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) May 24, 2020
Woooo shemmmm Jub Jub I salute yo sbindi it takes a champ to doj crossfires like that #Uyajola99— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 24, 2020
#Uyajola99— The Nhlapo Prince👑 (@KiidFlexx6) May 24, 2020
We need to send the "S-Curl" chick to the Parliament. She can get us to Level 1 too quick pic.twitter.com/Wygk5c2858
Haybo awume kancane I never said the show I said that particular episode was suspicious. Just like u I’m a fan of the show and I have every right to my opinion— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 24, 2020
#Uyajola99— Hi.I am Leighsahh♥ (@LuluMaswi) May 24, 2020
Jubjub's fear of dogs pic.twitter.com/7R7LUVNrGo
Jub jub and his crew running away from dogs 🏃♂️🏃♂️😂😂#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/xN31HElBRu— Ntsiki ER (@Ntsikier) May 24, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 haaaaaaaaaaaaa 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he even lost words !!— Hi.I am Leighsahh♥ (@LuluMaswi) May 24, 2020
Dear Doubters of #Uyajola99— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) May 24, 2020
Was this scripted ? Ngiyabuza angilwiiii ????
If so, then let's award the scriptwriters with an Oscar !!! pic.twitter.com/8ehLY2M9oj