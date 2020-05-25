‘The HIV in my body is having a live concert’ - Criselda Kananda on ARVs amid Covid-19

“I’m out of danger SARS-Covid-free (negative) but the HIV in my body is having a live concert. This means I have to start ARVs after 22 years of living healthy with HIV. My immune system now needs help.”

Criselda has never taken ARVs, telling the Sunday Times several years ago that her immune system was strong enough.

"I am HIV-positive and in all the years I have known my status I have never taken ARVs. Those come into play when your CD4 count is lower than 250. In this country, that is the standard that is set."

In her post this week, Criselda said her immune system had been weakened by the health measures she took to avoid getting the coronavirus.

“The constant cleaning of surfaces, sanitising, disinfecting and covered breathing, though very necessary, unfortunately leads to unintended consequences. The immune system becomes lazy, giving strength to any existing bugs in our bodies. After years of fighting, my fighter cells are disarmed.”

She said the next six weeks were going to be hard, but she believed God was on her side.

The star slammed rumours that she had lied about being HIV positive, and said she forgave the gossip mongers.