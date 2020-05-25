TNS responds to claims he refused to wear a mask at mall

As the tweet went viral, TNS said the claims were false.

Speaking to Move! magazine, TNS said the user had mistaken him for someone else.

“I really don’t know what people want from me. Maybe she saw someone who looks like me.I don’t even go to the mall.

“My baby mama and I have over five masks each at home. Why would I want to contract coronavirus? It doesn’t make sense.”

A few weeks ago, TNS faced public scrutiny after he has apologised for accusing people of using muthi on him.

He made the muthi allegations in a now-deleted video on Instagram in which he alluded to people from Durban trying to see the demise of his career.

“They try to do all these bad things so I should quit, so that I give up, so that I become paralysed, so that, in the end, I'll be unable to make the kind of music I made for South Africans,” he said in his blowout moment.

Approached for comment, TNS' management told TshisaLIVE the star wanted to put the incident behind him.

“We would like to put the matter to bed and focus his energies more on positive things. We have no comment further in relation to the matter in question.”

However, speaking to Daily Sun, the club DJ revealed he was wrong to falsely accuse people. He claimed he was going through a lot at the time.

“I'm okay now. My fans can stop worrying about me. I was just pouring my heart out. The ending of the video was not my plan at all. It just happened.

“I'm glad it happened because I needed to pour it all out.”

This is not the first time TNS has felt attacked by people. In January, the music producer was accused of not putting his priorities right by buying a new car instead of plastering his house in eMandeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed TNS being verbally attacked by a group of men who accused him of buying a new car while his family home was allegedly “falling” apart.