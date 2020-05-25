US rapper Doja Cat apologises for using the N-word amid backlash

American musician Doja Cat, real name Zandile Dlamini, has issued a public apology amid outrage over “racially insensitive” music and racial slurs made when she was younger.

The musician came under fire after the internet dug up old videos of her using the N-word and for music that was deemed “racially insensitive”.

Doja apologised for her old songs and for participating in chat room sites but denied having been involved in racial conversations.

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialise since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.

“As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognise that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.”

Doja, who is Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's daughter, made sure to let her followers know that she was a proud, black woman with half her lineage in South Africa.

“I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from,” Doja said.