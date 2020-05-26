Khanyi Mbau claps back hard over 'albino comments'

Media personality Khanyi Mbau is not fazed by negative comments regarding how light her skin complexion is apparently becoming.

The media personality proved how tough she was when she had to face a Twitter troll who suggested her skin was far too light.

This comes after Khanyi posted a picture of herself and it led to many ridiculing her skin-lightening procedures.

Khanyi soon found herself being cyberbullied, with many followers attacking her skin choice and asking why she was glorifying being light-skinned.

One such response was from a Twitter user who suggested her skin was far too light. Khanyi fired back that it was her "goal" to have very fair skin.