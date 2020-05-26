TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau claps back hard over 'albino comments'

26 May 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Khanyi Mbau keeps serving trolls spicy clap backs.
Actress Khanyi Mbau keeps serving trolls spicy clap backs.
Image: Instagram/Mbau Reloaded

Media personality Khanyi Mbau is not fazed by negative comments regarding how light her skin complexion is apparently becoming. 

The media personality proved how tough she was when she had to face a Twitter troll who suggested her skin was far too light.

This comes after Khanyi posted a picture of herself and it led to many ridiculing her skin-lightening procedures. 

Khanyi soon found herself being cyberbullied, with many followers attacking her skin choice and asking why she was glorifying being light-skinned. 

One such response was from a Twitter user who suggested her skin was far too light. Khanyi fired back that it was her "goal" to have very fair skin. 

Speaking of "alterations", in February Khanyi faced flak when she edited a picture she took with her brother Lasizwe and made him look lighter and gave him a slimmer nose.

Proving he has his sister's back, Lasizwe clapped back at the hate, saying people filtered pictures all the time and it wasn't a big deal.

I don’t get the hype around the picture my sister and I posted. Let’s not throw bricks at each other when we all live in glass houses. I’m sure most of us have insecurities we wish to cover forever. Cut us some slack. At the end of the day, we all use filters.”

