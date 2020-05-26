Phumzile van Damme challenges Terry Pheto on Cape Town lockdown level 3 comments
Multi award-winning actress Terry Pheto is the latest to voice her disapproval about Cape Town moving to level 3 lockdown.
This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the Western Cape province would be moving along with the rest of the country to level 3 on June 1.
Cape Town, among other metropolitan municipalities, was also declared a Covid-19 hotspot.
By Monday, the province had 15,396 confirmed cases with 330 deaths. Most of the country's infections and deaths have been in Cape Town.
“Cape Town must thank the whole country right now. They don't deserve level 3,” said Terry.
Terry's comments were supported by fellow actress, Rami Chuene, who added: “They’ve been very annoying”.
DA MP Phumzile van Damme responded to Terry's tweet: asking: “All of Cape Town? Everyone? The geographic location or the people? So by implication all those who are ill, lost their lives are just selfish and deserve what is happening to them?”
All of Cape Town? Everyone? The geographic location or the people? So by implication all those who are ill, lost their lives are just selfish and deserve what is happening to them? It’s like social media makes you forget your humanity. Incredible. https://t.co/ZX1Zjnn7MS— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 25, 2020
When it was suggested that Terry's comments were not that deep, Phumzile said they were “flippant” and “insensitive”.