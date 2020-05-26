TshisaLIVE

Phumzile van Damme challenges Terry Pheto on Cape Town lockdown level 3 comments

26 May 2020 - 12:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Terry Pheto is not happy with Cape Town moving to level 3 lockdown.
Terry Pheto is not happy with Cape Town moving to level 3 lockdown.
Image: Instagram

Multi award-winning actress Terry Pheto is the latest to voice her disapproval about Cape Town moving to level 3 lockdown.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the Western Cape province would be moving along with the rest of the country to level 3 on June 1.

Cape Town, among other metropolitan municipalities, was also declared a Covid-19 hotspot.

By Monday, the province had 15,396 confirmed cases with 330 deaths. Most of the country's infections and deaths have been in Cape Town.

“Cape Town must thank the whole country right now. They don't deserve level 3,” said Terry.

Terry's comments were supported by fellow actress, Rami Chuene, who added: “They’ve been very annoying”.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme responded to Terry's tweet: asking: “All of Cape Town? Everyone? The geographic location or the people? So by implication all those who are ill, lost their lives are just selfish and deserve what is happening to them?”

When it was suggested that Terry's comments were not that deep, Phumzile said they were “flippant” and “insensitive”.

MORE

'Musicians are about to be very hungry’: Celebs weigh in on coronavirus measures

'Finally, that travel ban we were asking for ... '
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mzansi urges Panyaza Lesufi to 'switch off' as MEC gets some rest

'We are looking forward to seeing you wearing shorts and flip flops'
News
2 months ago

Celebrities dazzle at the Veuve Clicquot Polo

The day drew a crowd of the fabulous and the stylish, with a smattering of the overdressed.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘The HIV in my body is having a live concert’ - Criselda Kananda on ARVs amid ... TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA gushes over how private his 21-year-old girlfriend is TshisaLIVE
  3. Sizwe Dhlomo sets the record straight after AKA insinuates his grandpa was an ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Gareth Cliff delivers stinging clapback at claims he has 'lost relevance' TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Dogs & violence - 'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Eldos episode TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X