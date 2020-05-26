Phumzile van Damme challenges Terry Pheto on Cape Town lockdown level 3 comments

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the Western Cape province would be moving along with the rest of the country to level 3 on June 1.

Cape Town, among other metropolitan municipalities, was also declared a Covid-19 hotspot.

By Monday, the province had 15,396 confirmed cases with 330 deaths. Most of the country's infections and deaths have been in Cape Town.

“Cape Town must thank the whole country right now. They don't deserve level 3,” said Terry.

Terry's comments were supported by fellow actress, Rami Chuene, who added: “They’ve been very annoying”.