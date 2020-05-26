Prince Kaybee and Euphonik exchange words on advice to up-and-coming DJs
In a time when virtual reality is now the “new normal”, music producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee has advised DJs to stop doing live sets for free.
The music producer shared his words of wisdom, urging DJs not to work for free especially during this “exhausting pandemic”, on Twitter where he got many on the TL talking.
He put his tweet into perspective, suggesting it was only fair for DJs who were doing live sets on TV to at least get something.
“During this pandemic, it's only fair to give DJs something for those TV live sets. When we're done with Covid-19 you can do them for a breakthrough because you know bookings will come. But now there absolutely no show scheduled so artists have no live show income at all.”
During this pandemic its only fair to give Dj’s something for those TV live sets. When we done with Covid 19 you can do them for a break through because you know bookings will come, But now there absolutely no show scheduled so artists have no live show income AT ALL‼️— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 24, 2020
However, Kaybee's thoughts didn't have everyone agreeing with him which included industry mate and fellow DJ Euphonik who recalled a time when Kaybee took part in a TV show for several weeks and didn't get compensated for it.
“Prince with respect. You're the same guy who took part for FREE in a 13-week TV competition for DJs. You are way too popular and influential to not help other people grow. Why must they not do it? What lessons can you teach besides a loose comment? Angilwi teach us.”
Prince with respect 🙏🏾 You're the same guy who took part for FREE in a 13 week tv competition for DJs. You are way too popular and influential to not help other people grow. Why must they not do it? What lessons can you teach besides a loose comment? Angilwi 🙏🏾 teach us. https://t.co/UrW8C8E311— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 25, 2020
Feeling that Euphonik wasn't getting his point, Kaybee replied and explained some TV shows do have a budget for everything from studio, sound, crew and so on but it puzzled him how they can't pay the DJ.
“Hosh Euphonik ... The DJ live sets on TV are AFPs (advertiser-funded programming) sponsors pay per episode, does it make sense to pay for the studio, crew, catering, lights, broadcast signal, cameras operators and not pay DJ while there are three sponsors plus channel budget? Ha ke lwane.”
Hosh Euphonik..., The DJ live sets on TV are AFPs (advertiser funded programming) sponsors pay per episode, does it make sense to pay for studio, crew, catering, lights, broadcast signal, cameras operators and NOT PAY DJ while there are 3 sponsors plus channel budget? Ha ke lwane https://t.co/9kMRS5H2oB— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 25, 2020
The two DJs then started to have a young exchange of words.
Euphonik then replied to Kaybee saying he was on the same page as him. However, he felt that the DJs needed to learn the ropes of the industry before they expect to be compensated.
“I agree with you 100% I know this and so do you but a lot of people who don't know this must learn how it works. So teach them. With great power comes great responsibility. I learnt that the hard way. Unknowns also need the platform so teach people what to look out for.”
I agree with you 100% I know this and so do you but a lot of people who don't know this must learn how it works. So teach them. With great power comes great responsiblity. I learnt that the hard way. Unknowns also need the platform so teach people what to look out for. https://t.co/GkvxlVUpg2— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 25, 2020
Kaybee then posed a question to Euphonik on whether remuneration to the DJ should be top priority seeing that that's what the sponsors are paying for.
I’m glad you agree, one more thing though, The main creative product and line item in the budget that sponsors are paying for is Dj’ing, can exposer be remuneration in this case? https://t.co/4mHNErQOMQ— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 25, 2020
Euphonik then answered saying, “It's the same on radio. Not everyone gets paid to do a mix they do it for the exposure. Depending on what you know and who you are you can negotiate differently but the majority will do it for free cause they need the exposure. Exposure is value to people who need the platform.”
It's the same on radio. Not everyone gets paid to do a mix they do it for the exposure. Depending on what you know and who you are you can negotiate differently but the majority will do it for free coz they need the exposure. Exposure is value to people who need the platform. https://t.co/YjjTPHDDtK— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) May 25, 2020
Settling their young yet mild twar, Kaybee agreed with Euphonik that exposure and brand building were important and young artists should invest in it, but when a sponsored budget is available, some compensation should be given to DJs.
We both agree that exposure and brand building is important and young artists should invest in it. But can we also agree that if a sponsor budget is available, we try to give them some compensation, no matter how small? https://t.co/urye7YkTqI— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 25, 2020
Kaybee then closed his argument giving praise to Shimza and PH for the #LockdownHouseParty concept which has seen many DJs showcasing their talent.
In closing, shout out to my brothers @Shimza01 and PH for the brilliant concept, #LockdownHouseParty. It exposed, affirmed and promoted the incredible DJ’ing talent of SA across genres. We must continue to support because what they did takes the culture forward 🙌🏿🔥— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 25, 2020