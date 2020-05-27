TshisaLIVE

Khaya Mthethwa and others question '50 per church' rule: 'It's irresponsible'

27 May 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Pastor Khaya Mthethwa isn't convinced that reopening churches is a good idea.
Image: Instagram/Khaya Mthethwa

Pastor and singer Khaya Mthethwa has joined several other famous faces, including  actress Rami Chuene and songstress Simphiwe Dana, in weighing in on the president's announcement on reopening places of worship during level three of the national lockdown, come June 1.

In his address to religious leaders, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and other places of worship will be allowed to reopen their doors from June 1.

While many congregants celebrated the decision, many others were opposed to the idea, including pastor and singer Khaya, who felt it was irresponsible of the government to allow that.

"I’m a church boy but this is irresponsible," Khaya said.

Khaya joined a lot of people who agreed that churches reopening during a pandemic would only end in a disaster.

Rami questioned how exactly the government envisioned this decision working out. She also asked if they had truly considered the nature of churches and most of the activities that take place within the church.

"Laying of hands? Singing and praying in tongues under a mask? Holy communion? Those who like being slain in the spirit, who will catch them when they fall? Poor ushers are in trouble," Rami said.

Khaya and Rami weren't the only ones who were deeply concerned about what this decision would mean for SA.

Check out the tweets below in which others suggested that the president retract his announcement, quickly.

