Khaya Mthethwa and others question '50 per church' rule: 'It's irresponsible'

Pastor and singer Khaya Mthethwa has joined several other famous faces, including actress Rami Chuene and songstress Simphiwe Dana, in weighing in on the president's announcement on reopening places of worship during level three of the national lockdown, come June 1.

In his address to religious leaders, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and other places of worship will be allowed to reopen their doors from June 1.

While many congregants celebrated the decision, many others were opposed to the idea, including pastor and singer Khaya, who felt it was irresponsible of the government to allow that.

"I’m a church boy but this is irresponsible," Khaya said.