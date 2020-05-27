Simphiwe Dana adds her voice to the raging 'reopening of schools & churches' debate

Songstress Simphiwe Dana has weighed in on the ongoing debate about whether the reopening of schools during the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic is a good idea.

The songstress shared her sentiments on Twitter, saying the idea of schools being reopened and expecting parents to send their kids to a possible infection was “unconscionable”.

“Reopening schools and churches in the middle of a highly contagious, fast-acting and airborne virus. I don’t mind what adults do as no-one is forcing them but forcing parents to send their kids to a possible infection is unconscionable.”