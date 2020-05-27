TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana adds her voice to the raging 'reopening of schools & churches' debate

'I don’t mind what adults do as no-one is forcing them. But forcing parents to send their kids to a possible infection is unconscionable’

27 May 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Songstress Simphiwe Dana believes the re-opening of schools is a harmful move.
Songstress Simphiwe Dana has weighed in on the ongoing debate about whether the reopening of schools during the Covid-19 worldwide pandemic is a good idea.

The songstress shared her sentiments on Twitter, saying the idea of schools being reopened and expecting parents to send their kids to a possible infection was “unconscionable”.  

“Reopening schools and churches in the middle of a highly contagious, fast-acting and airborne virus. I don’t mind what adults do as no-one is forcing them but forcing parents to send their kids to a possible infection is unconscionable.”

Though sending their children to school was not compulsory, Simphiwe asked what that meant for children who did not attend classes. 

“Do they forfeit a school year while the other kids don’t?” read part of her tweet.

While many artists, actors and creatives have revealed their struggles to put food on the table, earlier this month Simphiwe revealed she was '“okay for another month” after she got her royalty payments.

The singer was frank about her struggle to earn an income during the lockdown and took to Twitter to share her relief at getting a royalties payment from the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro).

Though she was delighted to get her money, she questioned why actors did not have a similar system of royalties.

“I just received funds from Samro. I’ll be okay for another month. Bears the question why actors don’t have royalties like we do?”

