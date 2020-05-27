TshisaLIVE

Sjava and Ambitiouz Records part ways

27 May 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Sjava is no longer signed under Ambitiouz Records.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe has announced that he has finally parted ways with his recording label. 

The muso confirmed that he was no longer with the recording label through a statement he shared on his social media accounts.  

Though he was leaving the label, Sjava shared that he'd forever be grateful for all that Ambitiouz did for him and for giving him the opportunity when no-one else would. 

“I will forever be grateful to the label for the opportunity and also respect all the artists signed to the label, and also former members and producers. We made great music together.”

The uMama hitmaker explained that he was not one to have beefs or talk a lot about certain things, hence he always chooses to keep quiet. However, he stated that despite the ties he had to the contract he signed with the label he has decided to leave. 

Sjava's isiZulu statement further said that not seeing eye to eye business-wise with a company, did not mean there was a personal fight.

He explained that he wanted to deal with the whole process with respect and dignity, as being professional is important in the entertainment business.

“The reason for parting ways is known by myself and the label for now and I hope that this process of parting will be done in a way that reflects mutual respect. That is my hope,” read part of Sjava's isiZulu statement. 

The muso asked for respect from his supporters and urged them not to throw any insults at his former label. 

Just last week, Sowetan reported that Sjava was “unhappy” and was planning his exit.

When contacted for comment, record label boss Kgosi Mahumapelo told Sowetan the recording, publishing and marketing deals that Sjava signed with Ambitiouz still stood and will continue to be active for a few years to come.

“An artist or label cannot opt to renew a contract that is still active and will be for a few years to come.

“All three contracts are active and Ambitiouz has not requested the artist to renew any,” Mahumapelo said.

Sjava follows Saudi who too left the label in March. 

Saudi confirmed his departure with a statement on social media, saying, “It has come to my attention and those around me that there is a great misunderstanding as to where I stand with my former label and management, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

“I am no longer on their roster or in any kind of business or association with the label.”

The rapper also shared a statement from the label that gave clarity on its contractual relationship with him.

After signing a three-year artist's agreement and a three-year management agreement with the label in 2017, Saudi and Ambitiouz mutually agreed not to renew when the contracts were terminated on January 23 this year.

“Accordingly, the client is presently not an artist of Ambitiouz Entertainment and it is for this reason that in February the client dropped his most recent project, The Drip Leak mixtape, under his own independent record label, O.V.L.O.E.”

Sjava and Saudi join a list of artists, among them Amanda Black, Priddy Ugly, Fifi Cooper, A Reece and Emtee, who have left Ambitiouz.  

