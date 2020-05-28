TshisaLIVE

Euphonik in heated debate over buying property during Covid-19

28 May 2020 - 08:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
DJ Euphonik is passionate about the long term benefits of owning properties.
DJ Euphonik is passionate about the long term benefits of owning properties.
Image: Daniel Born

DJ Euphonik found himself on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday for a heated back and forth, after one Twitter user accused him of allegedly having vested interests in encouraging people to buy property amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It all started when the person shared that the reduced prime rate meant it was a good time to buy property.

User Koshiek Karan responded to the tweet, saying: “It's almost like interest rates never go up.”

He continued: “If a DJ who is paid by a property development company tells you to buy a house, do you think he gives a f**k about you?” 

Euphonik owns properties and works with Balwin Properties, helping them market their properties. He also partnered with bond originator Betterbond and hosts Property Matters, a television show which teaches people all about the property market.

The DJ jumped into the debate claiming there is a lot of opportunity in the market at the moment. Euphonik added that while many knew him for his music, he also knew a thing or two about property.

The user responded to Euphonik, saying purchasing property during a pandemic was “both reckless and self-motivated”.

He later claimed the DJ had a self motivated interest for people to acquire properties, which Euphonik responded to.

The debate continued when the user claimed that Euphonik had steered clear of disclosing his self-interests and should take the L.

Prince Kaybee and Euphonik exchange words on advice to up-and-coming DJs

Prince Kaybee dropped some serious knowledge on many over on the socials.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Euphonik get honest about how he’s holding up under lockdown

'My biggest struggle is pulling myself out of victim mentality'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Euphonik praises EFF's music industry Covid-19 relief

'Great work quietly being done by EFF to help alleviate some of the pressure in the music industry'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘The HIV in my body is having a live concert’ - Criselda Kananda on ARVs amid ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Dogs & violence - 'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Eldos episode TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau claps back hard over 'albino comments' TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA gushes over how private his 21-year-old girlfriend is TshisaLIVE
  5. Menzi Ngubane's wife slams 'grossly exaggerated' reports: My husband is ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
X