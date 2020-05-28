IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t believe Wallet trusts Lelo with his poems!
It seems Skeem Saam's Wallet isn't the brightest crayon in the box and viewers of the popular soapie already know his trust in Lelo will end in tears.
Wallet is famous across Turfloop for his brilliant poems and every time he shares his poems, viewers are left in awe of his talent and skills. That's why they immediately went into panic mode when Wallet told Koko Mantsha he intends to take his unpublished anthology to Lelo for guidance.
Koko tried to warn Wallet and remind him of Lelo's dubious track record in the community. However, Wallet has his heart set on talking to an “established” publishing author and no-one can convince him that Lelo isn't the right person to speak to.
Look, everyone knows that it's a bad idea to trust Lelo, let alone trust the girl with unpublished literary works, and fans on Twitter agreed that Wallet was definitely going to live to regret not listening to Koko's wisdom.
Check out the memes below.
#SkeemSaam Lelo is going to steal Wallet's poetry ..she's notorious in that department pic.twitter.com/puJ4uylNhQ— lorraine Lolo (@Loreign_Lolo) May 27, 2020
Eisan Wallet is Lelo's next victim 😣 #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/PCYzAN6IY8— Winnie (@WinnieD18) May 27, 2020
What Wallet is about to do, will just end in tears😢😢#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/bUkTEHO5dw— Elder_Mafunisa (@Vho_Mafunisa) May 27, 2020
#SkeemSaam wallet better listen to koko pic.twitter.com/Y63RcTP1T4— Mangi (@Mangi99631496) May 27, 2020
Banna, Wallet Wally Waliza. O tlo itshola shem #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/mGSNRtVOZ7— IamSept16🌼 (@phe_lady) May 27, 2020
Lelo will steal wallets poems and publish them. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/VnlVRxx2qV— SANELISIWE_ (@SaneSidimba) May 27, 2020
Can someone steal Wallet's book before it reaches Lelo??😱🙆🏿♀️ #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/PZURcycKqT— Hlatse_14 (@_14Hlatse) May 27, 2020
Wallet yooo weee koko ogofa wisdom maan. You will cry kannete #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/TfC4SAopqF— Ikgopoleng (@ikgopomash0308) May 27, 2020
#SkeemSaam I still don't understand why Wallet is poor when he sounds so smart😓 pic.twitter.com/vLiHSwemMM— TONY (@_MTony1) May 27, 2020