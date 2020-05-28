TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can’t believe Wallet trusts Lelo with his poems!

28 May 2020 - 18:00 By chrizelda kekana
Molefi Monaisa plays Wallet in 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

It seems Skeem Saam's Wallet isn't the brightest crayon in the box and viewers of the popular soapie already know his trust in Lelo will end in tears.

Wallet is famous across Turfloop for his brilliant poems and every time he shares his poems, viewers are left in awe of his talent and skills. That's why they immediately went into panic mode when Wallet told Koko Mantsha he intends to take his unpublished anthology to Lelo for guidance.

Koko tried to warn Wallet and remind him of Lelo's dubious track record in the community. However, Wallet has his heart set on talking to an “established” publishing author and no-one can convince him that Lelo isn't the right person to speak to.

Look, everyone knows that it's a bad idea to trust Lelo, let alone trust the girl with unpublished literary works, and fans on Twitter agreed that Wallet was definitely going to live to regret not listening to Koko's wisdom.

Check out the memes below.

