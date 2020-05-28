Lebo Mashile on being labelled a 'sell-out' for booking gigs
Poet Lebo Mashile took a trip down memory lane to reflect on some of the challenges she faced when she first got into the industry, including being labelled a “sell-out”.
“When I started booking gigs there were poets in the scene who were quick to call me a sell-out. They still do, in fact,” she said.
Lebo added that no-one escapes capitalism and that some people just sacrifice something or someone else.
“All of them were hoteps and serial philanderers who were being supported by their partners. No-one escapes capitalism. Some people just sacrifice their lovers.”
Moonchild, who has also been at the receiving end of hostility from some in the industry, echoed Lebo's sentiments.
Lebo encouraged the young artist to keep on shining because the only reason she was treated the way she has been is because she's an agent of change.
“I see so many of my past experiences mirrored in younger artists like you. That’s why I keep saying this BS you go through is not about you. It’s because you’re a change agent,” Lebo said.
I see so many of my past experiences mirrored in younger artists like you. That’s why I keep saying this BS you go through is not about you. It’s because you’re a change agent.— Bessie’s Head (@lebomashile) May 28, 2020
Yhooooo nje coz change is feared— Moonchild Sanelly (@Moonsanelly) May 28, 2020
Hay no we qhubeka 🙏🏿💙 https://t.co/70kyNT6U3D