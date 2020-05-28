Lebo Mashile on being labelled a 'sell-out' for booking gigs

Poet Lebo Mashile took a trip down memory lane to reflect on some of the challenges she faced when she first got into the industry, including being labelled a “sell-out”.

“When I started booking gigs there were poets in the scene who were quick to call me a sell-out. They still do, in fact,” she said.

Lebo added that no-one escapes capitalism and that some people just sacrifice something or someone else.

“All of them were hoteps and serial philanderers who were being supported by their partners. No-one escapes capitalism. Some people just sacrifice their lovers.”