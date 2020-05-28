'My world changed forever': Holly Rey opens up about living with diabetes

Songstress Holly Rey has decided to open up about her difficult journey since being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the tender age of 11.

The award-winning musician took to social media to share how the diagnosis completely changed her life - and why, over a decade later, she's finally chosen to let the world know.

"The decision to open up about this part of my life has been a very scary one for me because of how personal and difficult this particular journey has been for me. When I was 11, I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and my world changed forever," she told fans.

In her Instagram post she included a picture of herself with the insulin patch pump that she wears on her abdomen.

"This period of the Covid pandemic has been an incredibly scary time for people living with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes. Every day I wake up and think about all the people across SA who are living with diabetes and aren’t able to isolate or protect themselves".