Thandiswa Mazwai announces upcoming album & doccie: I will not disappear

28 May 2020 - 14:00 By chrizelda kekana
Thandiswa Mazwai is working on a documentary of her life and times.
Fans of songstress Thandiswa Mazwai went into full celebration mode as King Tha - as she's fondly called - announced that she is finally going to give people what they want in the form of an album, a documentary, an archive and an exhibition.

Any true King Tha fan will tell you that the songstress has one of the most loyal fan bases on the continent, people who have been supporting her since her Bongo Maffin days, more than a decade ago.

Having had several engagements with fans on social media about how Covid-19 ruined her plans, King Tha took to Twitter to tell fans to hold on and take care of themselves because she was going to give them something to look forward to next year.

Sankofa. The album. The doccie. The archive. The exhibit. Coming to you in 2021. Take care of yourselves because we are going back for what’s ours,” she tweeted.

Thandiswa explained that the name Sankofa, was taken from a language in Ghana and it meant “go back and get it”. The excitement on her TL was evident as the last solo album Thandiswa gifted the world with was Belede, back in 2016.

The songstress had been talking about how it is important for African artists to create their own archives and take control of their legacy in all aspects. She's had long conversations on the TL about how ensuring that you preserve your legacy as an artist will prove useful for the next generation of artists.

The activist said, more than legacy, this particular project had a lot of significance for her as a female artist.

My personal archive project is an attempt at fighting the erasure of women’s stories from history. I will not disappear. I will be seen beyond my time here. Sankofa! Defend your story.”

