Thandiswa Mazwai announces upcoming album & doccie: I will not disappear

Fans of songstress Thandiswa Mazwai went into full celebration mode as King Tha - as she's fondly called - announced that she is finally going to give people what they want in the form of an album, a documentary, an archive and an exhibition.

Any true King Tha fan will tell you that the songstress has one of the most loyal fan bases on the continent, people who have been supporting her since her Bongo Maffin days, more than a decade ago.

Having had several engagements with fans on social media about how Covid-19 ruined her plans, King Tha took to Twitter to tell fans to hold on and take care of themselves because she was going to give them something to look forward to next year.

“Sankofa. The album. The doccie. The archive. The exhibit. Coming to you in 2021. Take care of yourselves because we are going back for what’s ours,” she tweeted.