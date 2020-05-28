Ukhozi FM's Tshatha Ngobe on Covid-19 'testing error'

Feeling relieved that he didn't contract the virus, Tshatha shared another video where he spoke to SABC’s isiZulu news channel on how he felt about the error in his test results.

“My question was how does it happen that my wife was tested for Covid-19 but her results came back negative and mine came back positive. What surprised me was that this is someone I live with at home, spend most of my time with but her result turns out to be negative when I am positive?

“That’s when we asked ourselves what’s going on ... I then asked people at work to see the proof of the results that claimed I was positive.”

The report explained that the lab that issued the results admitted they made a mistake with Tshatha’s results but assured that such errors hardly ever happen.

The radio presenter explained that he was expected to attend “something” at the beginning of June and it was a requirement that he get tested for Covid-19.