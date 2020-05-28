'We need answers,' Simphiwe Dana pleads with minister Nathi Mthethwa over artist relief fund

South African artists have been breathing through the wound since the beginning of the lockdown and while some have received help from the government, others like Simphiwe Dana are yet to get any response.

The songstress took to Twitter to share her grievances, saying she was yet to receive a response to her application, 70 days later.

“It’s now been over 70 days since lockdown, I haven’t gotten a response to my Covid-19 proposal. Could you update us on what the hold up now is?” she asked.