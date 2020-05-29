It’s confirmed! Zenande Mfenyana is having a baby girl
After teasing the TL on the gender of her baby, actress Zenande Mfenyana has confirmed she's having a baby girl.
The actress shared the news of her pregnancy on Mother's Day with gorgeous underwater snaps and left everyone broody AF on the socials.
Since revealing that she was an expectant mother, Zenande has been hinting on the gender of her baby.
Just last week, the actress shared a tweet alluding how she SBWL'd a full day at the spa before her "ballerina's" arrival.
Zenande recently let the cat out the bag when she shared how she wanted to cut her hair before welcoming her daughter into the world. After careful deliberation, the actress then U-turned on the idea, saying she didn't want scare her baby girl.
"I thought I would have cut my hair by now, but I figured my daughter picked me like this when she was choosing her mama, so the locks stay. I don’t want her to give me the side eye when she meets me for the first time," she wrote.
With her pregnancy nearly full-term, the excited mother-to-be can't stop talking about her baby girl. And her fans are happy to see the actress engaging them on the socials on topics that have to do with little beginnings.