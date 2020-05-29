TshisaLIVE

It’s confirmed! Zenande Mfenyana is having a baby girl

29 May 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Zenande Mfenyana can't wait to be a mother.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana can't wait to be a mother.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

After teasing the TL on the gender of her baby, actress Zenande Mfenyana has confirmed she's having a baby girl. 

The actress shared the news of her pregnancy on Mother's Day with gorgeous underwater snaps and left everyone broody AF on the socials. 

Since revealing that she was an expectant mother, Zenande has been hinting on the gender of her baby. 

Just last week, the actress shared a tweet alluding how she SBWL'd a full day at the spa before her "ballerina's" arrival.

Is Zenande Mfenyana having a baby girl?

Zenande Mfenyana can't wait for the arrival of her little "ballerina".
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Zenande recently let the cat out the bag when she shared how she wanted to cut her hair before welcoming her daughter into the world. After careful deliberation, the actress then U-turned on the idea, saying she didn't want scare her baby girl. 

"I thought I would have cut my hair by now, but I figured my daughter picked me like this when she was choosing her mama, so the locks stay. I don’t want her to give me the side eye when she meets me for the first time," she wrote.

With her pregnancy nearly full-term, the excited mother-to-be can't stop talking about her baby girl. And her fans are happy to see the actress engaging them on the socials on topics that have to do with little beginnings.  

READ MORE:

Zenande Mfenyana: I can’t believe I’m going to be someone’s mom

Actress Zenande Mfenyana is one happy mama-to-be!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Bathing in milk & lemons: Zenande Mfenyana's preggy photoshoot is everything!

Zenande looks absolutely gorgeous!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Behind the scenes on Zenande Mfenyana’s EPIC pregnancy announcement

Zenande is a mama to be... maybe to twins!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Sengadi & others react to Vanessa Bryant’s $200m inheritance TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans thrilled as Emma finds out why Lindiwe is boss TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘The HIV in my body is having a live concert’ - Criselda Kananda on ARVs amid ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema slams government's 'senseless re-opening' of some SA business sectors
'We would never risk your children’s lives' - Lesufi satisfied after Ekurhuleni ...
X