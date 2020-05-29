Masasa Mbangeni on why actors can’t get 'turned on' during sexy scenes

Actress Masasa Mbangeni has lifted the lid on why she believes it is considered “sexual harassment” when actors are turned on during intimate scenes with co-stars.

The Scandal! actress, who is no stranger to intimate scenes herself, shared her views on the topic after a Twitter user tagged her in a sex scene question that got tongues wagging about whether or not actors do become aroused.

Being the straight shooter she is, Masasa replied by saying actors performing an intimacy act are not supposed to be turned on as it would be considered “sexual harassment”.

She said she would discuss the scene with her co-stars, and the areas they felt most comfortable to have touched.

“That would be sexual harassment. We discuss intimate scenes and block them with the care, safety and precautions needed so that all feel safe. So, no. No one gets turned on.”