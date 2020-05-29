Moonchild Sanelly: When I was growing up, having a big bum was a problem

Moonchild Sanelly has made a decision to inspire women to accept themselves and their bodies, and she started with a confession about how growing up and having a big bum was a problem for her.

Everyone who knows Moonchild knows she is an unapologetic advocate for self-love, and that she uses every resource at her disposal, including her music and her social media, to voice her opinions.

On Thursday, the musician helped women embrace their bodies by confessing that she had a big problem with her body shape because of what people told her about certain body parts.

"When I grew up, having a big bum was a problem! Now all the 'faults' they told me and mocked me about are my most valued body parts of me," she said.