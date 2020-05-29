TshisaLIVE

Moonchild Sanelly: When I was growing up, having a big bum was a problem

29 May 2020 - 14:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moonchild is pushing the #selflove narrative the best way she knows how.
Image: Instagram/Moonchild Sanelly

Moonchild Sanelly has made a decision to inspire women to accept themselves and their bodies, and she started with a confession about how growing up and having a big bum was a problem for her.

Everyone who knows Moonchild knows she is an unapologetic advocate for self-love, and that she uses every resource at her disposal, including her music and her social media, to voice her opinions.

On Thursday, the musician helped women embrace their bodies by confessing that she had a big problem with her body shape because of what people told her about certain body parts.

"When I grew up, having a big bum was a problem! Now all the 'faults' they told me and mocked me about are my most valued body parts of me," she said.

Moonchild then asked fans to share what body parts they were shamed of or mocked over and how they dealt with it. 

Tweeps shared their stories on her TL, taking the opportunity to reflect on how much they had grown to love themselves as they are.

One tweep said she had the same issue as Moonchild, and the musician told her to find power in learning to shut out the naysayers and embrace her booty.

She said once in her younger years, her booty made old women say the meanest things to her.

"I’m sorry to hear that. I hope you find your power and learn to love and embrace all of you. Church ladies at Sunday school once commented about how I looked like I love boys. Imagine at Sunday school," she said.


