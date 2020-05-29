'SA Idols' contestant will use her BCom to fine tune her music career

Estcourt-born songwriter, guitarist and YouTuber Angel Mazibuko is singing a different tune.

Mazibuko is now a business graduate after obtaining her bachelor of commerce (BCom) degree with economic and marketing majors on Friday.

The former SA Idols contestant graduated on Friday afternoon when the University of KwaZulu-Natal held its first virtual graduation, which was broadcast on SABC 3.

Mazibuko felt it was important to pursue business studies in order to run her music business in a professional manner.

"The earliest memory I have of music is of my mother teaching me to harmonise with her when she sang. She was and still is a choir master. My father always had a guitar at home, and that’s what got me interested in that particular instrument.

"Learning about the business world opened up new ideas and led to the understanding that with the right skills, anything can be bottled and sold," she said.