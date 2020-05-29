Simphiwe Dana gets into spicy exchange with a tweep

Songstress Simphiwe Dana joined the long list of celebrities who have called out #BlackTwitter, saying it needed to show more love by tearing down the bad to build the good.

With a tweet addressed to the masses on the platform, Simphiwe said, “Black Twitter has done amazing things for the community. But sadly they have been more toxic and negative than amazing.

“This needs to change. It needs to end. Show more love, let’s only tear down the bad so we can build the good.”