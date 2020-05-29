Simphiwe Dana gets into spicy exchange with a tweep
“I don’t give a damn if you’ve lost respect for me that I’ve called out rape, deadbeat, misogynist culture”.
Songstress Simphiwe Dana joined the long list of celebrities who have called out #BlackTwitter, saying it needed to show more love by tearing down the bad to build the good.
With a tweet addressed to the masses on the platform, Simphiwe said, “Black Twitter has done amazing things for the community. But sadly they have been more toxic and negative than amazing.
“This needs to change. It needs to end. Show more love, let’s only tear down the bad so we can build the good.”
#BlackTwitterSA has done amazing things for community. But sadly they have been more toxic and negative than amazing. This needs to change. It needs to end. Show more love, let’s only tear down the bad so we can build the good.— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) May 28, 2020
A tweep then stepped in and called out the singer for having tweeted, according to him, negative things over the past few months, saying he had lost respect for the singer after some of the things she said on Twitter.
The singer then clapped back at the tweep, saying she wasn't bothered by that because she called out rape, deadbeats, and a misogynist culture.
“You are the people I never want respect from. What I did was not toxic but constructive. Unless you endorse these cultures,” read part of her clap back to the tweep.
I don’t give a damn if you’ve lost respect for me that I’ve called out rape, deadbeat, misogynist culture. You are the people I never want respect from. What I did was not toxic but constructive. Unless you endorse these cultures— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) May 28, 2020
Feeling like the singer didn't understand him, the tweep set Simphiwe straight, saying her inherent rambling did not make it any better and he claimed she contradicted herself at times.
While she didn't understand what the tweep meant by her “inherent rambling”, the songstress challenged him to produce receipts of her so-called “ramblings”.
I challenge you to screenshot these ramblings that prove I was not dealing with women being exploited, and my contradictions on this topic you’ve raised.— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) May 28, 2020
While Simphiwe waited on the tweep to produce proof, which he ended up not supplying, another tweep came into the twar saying that he too had been very disappointed by her outbursts on Twitter.
I want all the inherent ramblings. And proof they’re not based on the SA gender experience. Pls make quick— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) May 28, 2020
Simphiwe and the tweep's twar went on and on. Here's how they settled the debate:
You took words out of my mouth, I support love and will continue supporting her music big time but I have been very disappointed by her outburst here on Twitter.— Abra-Ca-Da-Bra🇿🇦 (@Fal01Mat) May 28, 2020
You're obviously in a deeper pain than what's on the surface, honestly I'd say go see a professional there's no way you gonna turn everything we said and make it about what you're ranting about now!— Spha_ Newᵉᵈᶤᵗᶤᵒᶰ (@SphaMthethwa) May 28, 2020
And yes I’m in pain. As are at least 70% Black women in this country. Do with that what you will. While we keep getting raped and killed. And raising family homes with no men around— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) May 28, 2020