Simphiwe Dana gets into spicy exchange with a tweep

“I don’t give a damn if you’ve lost respect for me that I’ve called out rape, deadbeat, misogynist culture”.

29 May 2020 - 10:30 By Masego Seemela
Simphiwe Dana puts a social media user in check.
Songstress Simphiwe Dana joined the long list of celebrities who have called out #BlackTwitter, saying it needed to show more love by tearing down the bad to build the good. 

With a tweet addressed to the masses on the platform, Simphiwe said, “Black Twitter has done amazing things for the community. But sadly they have been more toxic and negative than amazing.

“This needs to change. It needs to end. Show more love, let’s only tear down the bad so we can build the good.” 

A tweep then stepped in and called out the singer for having tweeted, according to him, negative things over the past few months, saying he had lost respect for the singer after some of the things she said on Twitter.

The singer then clapped back at the tweep, saying she wasn't bothered by that because she called out rape, deadbeats, and a misogynist culture.

“You are the people I never want respect from. What I did was not toxic but constructive. Unless you endorse these cultures,” read part of her clap back to the tweep.

Feeling like the singer didn't understand him, the tweep set Simphiwe straight, saying her inherent rambling did not make it any better and he claimed she contradicted herself at times.

While she didn't understand what the tweep meant by her “inherent rambling”, the songstress challenged him to produce receipts of her so-called “ramblings”. 

While Simphiwe waited on the tweep to produce proof, which he ended up not supplying, another tweep came into the twar saying that he too had been very disappointed by her outbursts on Twitter.

Simphiwe and the tweep's twar went on and on. Here's how they settled the debate:

