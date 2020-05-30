AKA: ‘Some songs are like a good book you get into with time’
AKA believes his music takes time for people to eventually understand.
The rapper, who has lately been doing the most on the social media streets, had a heart-to-heart moment with some of his followers who admitted they didn't really get his music at first.
Like a good book, AKA explained that people will only get his music in time.
He expressed this after a Twitter user remarked that Supa Mega was starting to be his fave. The user said the rapper's song Monuments, which features Yanga Chief and Grandmaster Ready D, was growing on him.
Some songs are like a good book, you get into it with time. https://t.co/hC1jxFkshr— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 25, 2020
Another follower shared how he was first a fan of Monuments and listened to Cross My Heart, which made him stan with it more now than his first choice.
Basking in all the love and feedback, AKA replied: "That's what good music does to people".
Last Tuesday, Supa Mega shared the news that he was dropping three new singles on Friday, namely Cross My Heart, Monuments and Energy.
Before he dropped the "fire" tracks on Friday, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker and award-winning musician Prince Kaybee got an exclusive listen to the three singles.
Kaybee took to social media to brag about how he got to listen to AKA's new songs before they were set to drop on Friday.
The DJ even shared a screenshot of his telephonic conversation with the Mega.
Speaking about his impressions of the songs, Kaybee described the tracks as “fire, saying AKA had “this music thing figured out” and using a medal and pleading face emojis on his caption.
Feeling love from the club DJ, AKA returned the favour and complimented Kaybee, saying “it takes a hit man to know a hit man”.
Supa Mega also revealed how Kaybee danced like a child in front of the mirror at 4.35am when he first heard the “fire” tracks.