AKA: ‘Some songs are like a good book you get into with time’

AKA believes his music takes time for people to eventually understand.

The rapper, who has lately been doing the most on the social media streets, had a heart-to-heart moment with some of his followers who admitted they didn't really get his music at first.

Like a good book, AKA explained that people will only get his music in time.

He expressed this after a Twitter user remarked that Supa Mega was starting to be his fave. The user said the rapper's song Monuments, which features Yanga Chief and Grandmaster Ready D, was growing on him.