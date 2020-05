AKA: ‘Some songs are like a good book you get into with time’

Last Tuesday, Supa Mega shared the news that he was dropping three new singles on Friday, namely Cross My Heart, Monuments and Energy.

Before he dropped the "fire" tracks on Friday, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker and award-winning musician Prince Kaybee got an exclusive listen to the three singles.

Kaybee took to social media to brag about how he got to listen to AKA's new songs before they were set to drop on Friday.

The DJ even shared a screenshot of his telephonic conversation with the Mega.

Speaking about his impressions of the songs, Kaybee described the tracks as “fire, saying AKA had “this music thing figured out” and using a medal and pleading face emojis on his caption.

Feeling love from the club DJ, AKA returned the favour and complimented Kaybee, saying “it takes a hit man to know a hit man”.

Supa Mega also revealed how Kaybee danced like a child in front of the mirror at 4.35am when he first heard the “fire” tracks.