Amanda Black's prayer for Africa: We're not the ambassadors for suffering, let’s stop owning it

Singer Amanda Black has shared her hopes for Africa, saying it is time for the continent to shake off the shackles of oppression.

The star, like many others, celebrated Africa Day this week and took to social media to pen a prayer for Africa.

“My prayer for Afrika is that she breaks all the chains of poverty and systematic oppression. And stop the continuous generational cycles of poverty and suffering.”

She said that it was time to stop seeing ourselves as “the ambassadors for suffering” and change our narrative.

“We are not the ambassadors for suffering, let's stop owning things that were not ours to begin with.”

Amanda said Africa needed to “rise and trust in herself, and she will heal all her children”.

“Every day should be Afrika Day, because Afrika lives in us.”

The star accompanied her message with a heartfelt song she said she wanted to sing for the continent. It left many deep in their feels.