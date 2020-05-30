TshisaLIVE

Fans send love to Brenda Mtambo after she admits she’s been going through the most

“Have you ever felt like you are losing your mind?” she asked her followers

30 May 2020 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Songstress Brenda Mtambo opened up about mental hardships.
Image: Instagram/Brenda Mtambo

Singer Brenda Mtambo gave fans an insight into the psychological effects that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on her. 

The vocal powerhouse took to Twitter to share that she has had to work really hard to maintain her sanity because the past year hasn't been easy for her. 

I have been through a lot the past year, writing this makes me so emotional because life hasn’t been easy for me but I work very hard to heal and be sane.”

Brenda added that in these hard times she found herself questioning a lot of things but was making a conscious choice to heal.

“Have you ever thought you’re losing your mind over something? That’s how I have been. But I am healing each and every day,” Brenda said.

Her followers showered her with love and light and plenty virtual hugs.

