'Skeem Saam’s' Lesego Marakalla pens open letter warning against marrying your blesser

30 May 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lesego Marakalla plays Rachel Kunutu on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: YouTube/ Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam actress Lesego Marakalla has encouraged young girls to know their worth, sharing a clip of her character claiming that dating rich older men was “overrated”.

The star, who plays the role of Rachel Kunutu on the soapie, was in preach mode this week when she took to Instagram to share a video of Rachel reflecting on her decision to marry her “blesser” Marothi.

“Guys, marrying rich men is overrated. I did that because I thought it would fill the gap my father left in my heart when he passed away, but it didn't. I wish I'd studied medicine like he wanted, I mean my dad,” Rachel said in the video.

She went on to warn young girls that marrying a rich man could leave them powerless.

“I am sending this message to all the young girls out there, who think marrying a rich man will solve their problems. Those b**tards will overshadow you until you lose your voice.”

Lesego repeated the calls in an open letter to fans going through the most.

“Dear young beautiful girl. Know your worth and love yourself. You are more than capable of achieving your goals/dreams, trust in yourself. You don't have to depend on a man to provide for you,” she wrote.

She ended her note by encouraging those stuck in a situation similar to Rachel's to work hard and rely on God.

“God gave each and every one of us tools to help us get where we need to. Work hard, keep pushing and never forget to invite God in your plans!”

TshisaLIVE
