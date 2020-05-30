TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Sho Madjozi goes back in time to the evolution of her roots and captures it all in one video

‘I’m proud of being African’

30 May 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Sho Madjozi shows Mzansi the evolution of the Xibelani.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

In commemoration of Africa Day earlier this week, Sho Madjozi captured the evolution of her roots and how the Xibelani has been worn throughout the decades.

The rapper, who's not shy of her African roots and culture, took a young trip down memory lane and showcased how far the Xibelani fashion has come.  

With a video she shared on Instagram, Sho can be seen against a dull background wearing the Xibelani the way women used to wear it back in the 80s, she then time-travelled to the 90s with a pop of colour.

Sho then switched things up to the 2000s where silk and shine was a thing and then moved to 2010 where high-end fashion looks could be worn with the Xibelani.

 “I’m proud of being African. I’m Proud of my people and what Tsonga women have done through the years.” 

Not only is Sho proud of who she is, she continues to be the poster girl of hair inspirations for young girls nationwide.

The rapper has brought some Tsonga flavour to her image as her way to inspire many young girls to love and embrace who they are in modern society.

Sho keeps encouraging many more young girls to add colour and designs to their braids and cornrows.

However, earlier this year some parents urged Sho to tone her hairstyles down, seeing that the school holidays were over.

It appears the John Cena hitmaker heard their cries and decided to redefine her hairstyle so that it is suitable for the “back to school” look.

Sho posted two snaps on her social media pages that showed that cornrows could be worn both at school and over the weekend, by adding some colourful hairpins to the style.

