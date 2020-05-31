Here’s why tweeps made Bonang & Nandi trend for their motivational advice

Bonang Matheba and Nandi Madida topped the Twitter trends list earlier this week as tweeps analysed and criticised their motivational speaking and writing skills.

The two successful media personalities were accused of “speaking from a place of privilege” when their words of motivation for their followers took a sharp, unexpected turn. For Bonang, it was a video that recently resurfaced on Twitter, where she spoke about the importance of figuring out what you want as soon as possible.

“If you are 18 right now or 19 and you don't know what you're going to be or what you want to achieve by the time you are 24, it's already too late. I am not lying to you. The future is created by you and planning minimises the effects of life happening to you,” she said at the time.

Twitter and its lack of context is dangerous. While many adults were offended by B's message as it resurfaced on Twitter (after a couple of years), the group of high schoolchildren she was talking to at the time, probably welcomed the advice.

Meanwhile, Nandi shared a similar pearl of wisdom earlier this week. In her tweet, Nandi cautioned young people against spending their youth recklessly.

“I always say this to young people who work in my company. The ages 18-25 yrs are so critical. If u waste that time being a rebel wasting your parents' money, being cool, hanging around wrong circles etc.U waste so much time&before u know it you're 30 with nothing to show for your life,” she tweeted.

Needless to say while some welcomed the motivation, many others rejected it.