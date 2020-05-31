LISTEN | Simphiwe Dana wants to sign this talented vocalist who went viral

It takes a lot to impress songstress Simphiwe Dana but one social media user managed to blow the star away recently with her powerful voice.

Jill Skhotheni caused a traffic jam on the socials this week when she celebrated Africa Day with a young remix of Simphiwe Dana's hit single Ndiredi.

The song went viral, amassing thousands of views and tons of praise.

Simphiwe was also hella impressed and quickly shot Jill a message offering an opportunity to work with her.

“I want to sign you if you are willing. Love your voice,” she wrote.