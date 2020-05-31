LISTEN | Simphiwe Dana wants to sign this talented vocalist who went viral
It takes a lot to impress songstress Simphiwe Dana but one social media user managed to blow the star away recently with her powerful voice.
Jill Skhotheni caused a traffic jam on the socials this week when she celebrated Africa Day with a young remix of Simphiwe Dana's hit single Ndiredi.
The song went viral, amassing thousands of views and tons of praise.
Simphiwe was also hella impressed and quickly shot Jill a message offering an opportunity to work with her.
“I want to sign you if you are willing. Love your voice,” she wrote.
I want to sign you if you are willing. Love your voice 🥰🥺 https://t.co/gxpBRREEEV— #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) May 25, 2020
Jill was humbled by the request and replied by saying: “If this is not God, andazi!”
She added that she had always wanted to meet Simphiwe and was over the moon at the recognition.
“A few days ago I was telling my mom if ever I die without meeting Simphiwe Dana or Thandiswa Mazwai I'll become an angry ancestor, now this!”