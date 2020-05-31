TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Simphiwe Dana wants to sign this talented vocalist who went viral

31 May 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Simphiwe Dana was impressed by the user's voice.
It takes a lot to impress songstress Simphiwe Dana but one social media user managed to blow the star away recently with her powerful voice.

Jill Skhotheni caused a traffic jam on the socials this week when she celebrated Africa Day with a young remix of Simphiwe Dana's hit single Ndiredi.

The song went viral, amassing thousands of views and tons of praise.

Simphiwe was also hella impressed and quickly shot Jill a message offering an opportunity to work with her.

“I want to sign you if you are willing. Love your voice,” she wrote.

Jill was humbled by the request and replied by saying: “If this is not God, andazi!”

She added that she had always wanted to meet Simphiwe and was over the moon at the recognition.

“A few days ago I was telling my mom if ever I die without meeting Simphiwe Dana or Thandiswa Mazwai I'll become an angry ancestor, now this!”

