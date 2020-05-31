TshisaLIVE

Ncaww! Sbu Noah pens heartwarming note to his mom for her birthday

31 May 2020 - 12:00 By chrizelda kekana
Gospel artist and presenter Sbu Noah celebrated his mom on her birthday.
Image: Instagram/Sbu Noah

Gospel singer Sbu Noah penned the sweetest birthday message to his mother, taking the chance to praise her for how she raised him. 

Sbu took to Instagram to thank his mother and share a little bit about the woman he calls mom. 

When I tell the story of this woman I call mom; people think I’m talking about a movie I’ve watched or book I’ve read! Hers is a story of faith, resilience, and hope. Her faith makes my faith look like its nothin ... her resilience, she has survived so much yet handles tough situations with so much grace only God can give ... hope, my goodness, I’ve never met someone who, no matter how hard things are but somehow finds a way to believe that things will get better!” he wrote.

The singer went on to share analogies that show his mother's character and how no matter what life throws at her, her love for her children always prevailed. Sbu equated his mother's love to that of an angel sent to give him and his family a chance to experience God's heart.

Read the rest of his celebration below.

When I tell the story of this woman I call Mom; people think I’m talking about a movie I’ve watched or book I’ve read! Hers is a story of faith, resilience and hope. Her faith makes my faith look like its nothin... her resilience, she has survived so much yet handles tough situations with so much grace only God can give... hope, my goodness, I’ve never met someone who, no matter how hard things are but somehow finds a way to believe that things will get better! Maybe it’s the undying love she has for her children (she literally will do anything for us), or maybe the love she has for people (remind me to tell you about our fight about me sending money for food and her asking for more in a short space of time, only to get home and there’s no food cause she gave it away to the needy lol), or the love she has for God, but I swear she’s an angel sent to us to taste the heart of God. I’ve done so much for her, yet it never feels enough. I haven’t asked her about any boyfriend before dad but she’s dramatic too and I’m looking forward to her response 🤣🤣🤣 For now please help me celebrate my Mom; Thembisile Mthembu; the woman who gave birth to me, my brother and sister. It’s her birthday today... I love her so much. Happy birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️

