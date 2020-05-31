Ncaww! Sbu Noah pens heartwarming note to his mom for her birthday

Gospel singer Sbu Noah penned the sweetest birthday message to his mother, taking the chance to praise her for how she raised him.

Sbu took to Instagram to thank his mother and share a little bit about the woman he calls mom.

“When I tell the story of this woman I call mom; people think I’m talking about a movie I’ve watched or book I’ve read! Hers is a story of faith, resilience, and hope. Her faith makes my faith look like its nothin ... her resilience, she has survived so much yet handles tough situations with so much grace only God can give ... hope, my goodness, I’ve never met someone who, no matter how hard things are but somehow finds a way to believe that things will get better!” he wrote.

The singer went on to share analogies that show his mother's character and how no matter what life throws at her, her love for her children always prevailed. Sbu equated his mother's love to that of an angel sent to give him and his family a chance to experience God's heart.

Read the rest of his celebration below.