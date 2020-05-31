Somizi on his lockdown weight gain: 'I really enjoy my new mkhaba and feel like a proper BEE'

While many in Mzansi can’t wait for the Lockdown level 1 to be implemented, to hit the gym and get rid of unwanted weight gain, Somizi is not bothered and is embracing his new mkhaba.

The Idols SA judge took to Instagram to post a picture of his belly, joking that it made him feel “like proper BEE”.

The picture, taken on Somizi's balcony, showed the star staring out in the distance while sipping tea.

His only clothes: a Louis Vuitton towel wrapped around his waist.

He captioned the post, “Top of the morning everyone. I'm really enjoying my new mkhaba yaz, and I feel like proper BEE.”

His page was flooded with many likes and comments including from actress Rami Chuene.

Rami asked him where is the mkhaba that he is talking about? O dlala ka rena! (You are playing with us), she wrote.

Cava the picture: