WATCH | Nandi Madida’s grandmother has got moves for days!

While many of us are just trying to remember what to do at the groove, Nandi Madida’s grandmother was out here showing us her killer dance moves on the 'gram.

Nandi took to Instagram to post a video of her grandmother getting down for her birthday and wished her gogo all the best.

In the video, her beautiful and energetic grandma is seen dancing to the music with her saucy dance moves. She was smiling from ear-to-ear.

In the sweet belated birthday message to her granny, Nandi referred to her as her "Forever mood".

“Forever mood! Happy belated to my granny. May you continue to live life to the fullest. I wish I could have celebrated it with you". #Vibes #MaNdimande

Nandi’s Instagram page was flooded with more than 500 comments from her fans wishing her grandmother all the best on her special day.

Cava the video.