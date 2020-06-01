AKA calls for African Americans to 'come home' amid George Floyd death and protests
Rapper AKA has called on African Americans to “come home” after the death of George Floyd last week.
Four Minnesota police officers were fired and one, Derek Chauvin, charged with murder and manslaughter after a video of George being pinned down by his neck by an officer went viral.
In the video, George can be heard groaning and repeatedly saying “I can't breathe” to a white officer. Two other officers helped hold him down, while another stood nearby with his eyes on bystanders.
George died in hospital shortly after the incident.
His death sparked outrage on social media and protests across America and the world.
AKA took to Twitter over the weekend to weigh in on the outrage, and said he was confused by the burning of buildings during the protests.
“People of all colours burning black-owned businesses in Atlanta. When asked why, they reply 'Black Lives Matter'. I’m hella confused,” he wrote.
He said it was time for African Americans to “come home. Simple as that”.
“If all those athletes and movie stars and business people just moved we could all just be nice and soft together,” he said.
While some agreed with the Mega, others questioned his suggestion, asking where they would stay and how they would find employment.
The rapper responded by pointing out how big Africa is, and accused those who criticised him of sounding “unread, uneducated but most importantly, uncultured".
Africa is bigger than China, India, the U.S. and most of Europe ... Combined. You sound unread, uneducated but most importantly, uncultured. https://t.co/XDB05FzAU1— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020
Why are you saying to me ... “Come home for what? You don’t even have jobs for Zimbabweans” ... please explain. https://t.co/N1pwdZrc2n— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020
If you knew history you would know that this is not an idea I just thought about ... The Back to Africa movement started in Harlem in the 1920’s. Perhaps it is you who does not know your elbow from your ass**** ... sir. https://t.co/UELAa0tNyq— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020
He said African Americans should resettle and invest in Africa, and hit back at suggestions he didn't have the same feelings towards “Africa born and African raised Africans”.
Why are you disappointed that I propose they resettle and invest in Africa? Is it their influence on global culture? Hip Hop, movies, Sport? Which one is the issue? https://t.co/Op7w5dBkRA— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020
I do have that energy for African born and African raised Africans ... the problem is you have a problem with my priority of them being born in SOUTH AFRICA 😊 https://t.co/Vf7R8cxY27— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020
Despite his comments, AKA was accused of not speaking out on pressing societal issues, with a tweep claiming that he and other celebs sat idle while ordinary people shared their outrage.
AKA clapped back, suggesting that whether he spoke out or not, people would always find fault.
“When we keep to ourselves we are told we must use our voices. When we use our voices we are told to stick to what we know. When we donate we are told it’s a PR stunt. When we don’t donate we are selfish. Hayi ngeke sbali. I’m confuzzled,” he wrote.