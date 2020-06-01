TshisaLIVE

AKA calls for African Americans to 'come home' amid George Floyd death and protests

01 June 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper AKA has called on African Americans to invest in the continent.
Image: Via AKA's Instagram

Rapper AKA has called on African Americans to “come home” after the death of George Floyd last week.

Four Minnesota police officers were fired and one, Derek Chauvin, charged with murder and manslaughter after a video of George being pinned down by his neck by an officer went viral.

In the video, George can be heard groaning and repeatedly saying “I can't breathe” to a white officer. Two other officers helped hold him down, while another stood nearby with his eyes on bystanders.

George died in hospital shortly after the incident.

His death sparked outrage on social media and protests across America and the world.

AKA took to Twitter over the weekend to weigh in on the outrage, and said he was confused by the burning  of buildings during the protests.

People of all colours burning black-owned businesses in Atlanta. When asked why, they reply 'Black Lives Matter'. I’m hella confused,” he wrote.

He said it was time for African Americans to “come home. Simple as that”.

“If all those athletes and movie stars and business people just moved we could all just be nice and soft together,” he said.

While some agreed with the Mega, others questioned his suggestion, asking where they would stay and how they would find employment.

The rapper responded by pointing out how big Africa is, and accused those who criticised him of sounding “unread, uneducated but most importantly, uncultured".

He said African Americans should resettle and invest in Africa, and hit back at suggestions he didn't have the same feelings towards “Africa born and African raised Africans”.

Despite his comments, AKA was accused of not speaking out on pressing societal issues, with a tweep claiming that he and other celebs  sat idle while ordinary people shared their outrage.

AKA clapped back, suggesting that whether he spoke out or not, people would always find fault.

“When we keep to ourselves we are told we must use our voices. When we use our voices we are told to stick to what we know. When we donate we are told it’s a PR stunt. When we don’t donate we are selfish. Hayi ngeke sbali. I’m confuzzled,” he wrote.

TshisaLIVE
