AKA calls for African Americans to 'come home' amid George Floyd death and protests

Rapper AKA has called on African Americans to “come home” after the death of George Floyd last week.

Four Minnesota police officers were fired and one, Derek Chauvin, charged with murder and manslaughter after a video of George being pinned down by his neck by an officer went viral.

In the video, George can be heard groaning and repeatedly saying “I can't breathe” to a white officer. Two other officers helped hold him down, while another stood nearby with his eyes on bystanders.

George died in hospital shortly after the incident.

His death sparked outrage on social media and protests across America and the world.

AKA took to Twitter over the weekend to weigh in on the outrage, and said he was confused by the burning of buildings during the protests.

“People of all colours burning black-owned businesses in Atlanta. When asked why, they reply 'Black Lives Matter'. I’m hella confused,” he wrote.

He said it was time for African Americans to “come home. Simple as that”.

“If all those athletes and movie stars and business people just moved we could all just be nice and soft together,” he said.