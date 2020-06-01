Busi Mtshali on acting, her purpose & why Covid-19 was a 'punch in the gut'

Lockdown actress Busisiwe Mtshali has described acting as her life's purpose, and believes it is a ministry of sorts.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Busi explained what acting meant to her and how it contributed to her life's purpose.

"The stage is my pulpit. I believe performing is a ministry of sort. There's something so powerful about being able to represent somebody's life truthfully and giving them an outlet.

"I think, especially for the black community, we don't really talk about our pains or tragedies or really going within the self. For many of us the only way we can kind of have a purging of emotions is through the characters we engage with or relate to through television productions. . That is why I love acting. I am able to be a like a distant therapist."

The actress said sadly the role of the artist remained undermined in Mzansi, and the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed the extent to which artists are neglected, even though they serve the nation with their art.

Busisiwe opened up about a personal "punch in the gut" for her as the lockdown in SA was imposed.

"The lowest low for me since the lockdown began was losing a 10-week job. Booking a 10-week job as a freelancer is a very long time to have work, and it is rare. To lose that opportunity was a huge punch in the gut for me."