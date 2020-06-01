IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t believe Jub Jub caught some fists for 'Uyajola 99'
Uyajola 99 and its host Jub Jub left fans feeling uneasy with the amount of violence that was displayed on the latest episode of the confrontational reality show.
Fans conceded that a certain amount of violence could be expected due to the nature of the show, however when host Jub Jub caught a few hits and bouncers forcefully held down some of the participants on Sunday's episode, things went from 0 to 100 real quick.
Mzansi took to Twitter to express their feels over the highly-violent episode. While some weren't too bothered by the violence, others went as far as accusing the channel and show of “selling criminality as entertainment”. Others were mainly worried about their favourite host Jub Jub, who also got physically entangled in the lovers' quarrels.
Here's a snippet of what went down in the show.
Dimakatso's suspicions are confirmed. #Uyajola99— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) May 29, 2020
Sun at 21h00 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/EcHAKn6QAR
Here are some of the reactions below, including some from your faves, Buhle Samuels, Somizi, K Naomi and others - who never miss the chaotic show.
Jub Jub is tired! We are tired! Shuuuu! #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/pbsLivmF0V— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) May 31, 2020
Being cheated on is painful...damn.#Uyajola99 #Uyajola99sunday pic.twitter.com/JvpLgnmKRj— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) May 31, 2020
Are we all ignoring Jub Jub's "who's who" question #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/Z1FodYTqUI— Bohlale Kekana (@Boo_Hlale) May 31, 2020
Can’t get over the first ep 💔 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/yBnwZ0Poad— Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) May 31, 2020
To be or not to be.....that is the question...in sotho it goes like.....entlek waloantsa or wa fixer jubjub #uyajola99— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) May 31, 2020
Ladies what would you do if you caught your man with another man?#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/0ZOKoe16MY— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) May 31, 2020
Mara why didn't Jub Jub call the guy??? #Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/EYTX0QGhuy— Shooting star 💙 (@Deekaylaydee) May 31, 2020
This is not funny. Jub Jub and his bodyguards are breaking the law here. This is criminal.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 31, 2020
Harassing people is disgusting.
I hope the men laid a charge against them. Shoving people and stopping them leaving is disgusting.
Moja Love sells criminality as ".entertainment". pic.twitter.com/wAhEdgaP9t