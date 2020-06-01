IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t believe Jub Jub caught some fists for 'Uyajola 99'

Uyajola 99 and its host Jub Jub left fans feeling uneasy with the amount of violence that was displayed on the latest episode of the confrontational reality show.

Fans conceded that a certain amount of violence could be expected due to the nature of the show, however when host Jub Jub caught a few hits and bouncers forcefully held down some of the participants on Sunday's episode, things went from 0 to 100 real quick.

Mzansi took to Twitter to express their feels over the highly-violent episode. While some weren't too bothered by the violence, others went as far as accusing the channel and show of “selling criminality as entertainment”. Others were mainly worried about their favourite host Jub Jub, who also got physically entangled in the lovers' quarrels.

Here's a snippet of what went down in the show.