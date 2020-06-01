TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Tweeps can’t believe Jub Jub caught some fists for 'Uyajola 99'

01 June 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Jub Jub is the host of 'Uyajola 99' on Moja Love.
Jub Jub is the host of 'Uyajola 99' on Moja Love.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

Uyajola 99 and its host Jub Jub left fans feeling uneasy with the amount of violence that was displayed on the latest episode of the confrontational reality show. 

Fans conceded that a certain amount of violence could be expected due to the nature of the show, however when host Jub Jub caught a few hits and bouncers forcefully held down some of the participants on Sunday's episode, things went from 0 to 100 real quick.

Mzansi took to Twitter to express their feels over the highly-violent episode. While some weren't too bothered by the violence, others went as far as accusing the channel and show of “selling criminality as entertainment”. Others were mainly worried about their favourite host Jub Jub, who also got physically entangled in the lovers' quarrels.

Here's a snippet of what went down in the show.

Here are some of the reactions below, including some from your faves, Buhle Samuels, Somizi, K Naomi and others - who never miss the chaotic show.

MORE

IN MEMES | Dogs & violence - 'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Eldos episode

When Boity said "roughest episode I’ve ever watched".. Mzansi agreed.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | 'Uyajola 99's' drone camera left viewers totally disappointed!

Imagine missing a FIRE confrontation because the drone is showing nothing but rooftops?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Uyajola special leaves Mzansi wishing they could go back to those pre-lockdown days

Mzansi truly misses 'Uyajola" days
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's how these Moja Love shows served major controversy this year

If Moja Love was a person it would be...
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...
X