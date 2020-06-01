TshisaLIVE

SK Khoza on how he got into acting, fatherhood & joining the cast of 'Housekeepers'

01 June 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Actor Sthembiso Khoza talks about his life as an actor, fatherhood and his new acting gig.
Actor Sthembiso Khoza talks about his life as an actor, fatherhood and his new acting gig.
Image: Actor Sthembiso Khoza// Instagram

Just weeks after it emerged that actor SK Khoza was returning to The Queen, it's also been revealed that he bagged a spot on Housekeepers. And, when he's not in front of the camera, SK is busy being a dad to two beautiful daughters. 

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, SK took a trip down memory lane to reflect on how the acting bug bit. 

“How I got into acting is a funny story actually. I was going to Three Talk with Noeleen for an interview with Bonang.

“When I was at reception Portia Gumede, who was the writer of the first telenovela in SA done by Urban Brew, called Inkaba, found me at reception and asked me whether I was coming to audition for the character called DJ T-Man and I said no.

“She asked me if I had time and I said yes. I did a screen test, I had never acted before but I got the job on the spot. Initially it was three calls but as the show carried on ... I guess I did great enough for my character to have ended up being a part of the story right until the end.” 

SK added that his first TV gig was being a presenter on Mzansi Rides, through which he managed to get his advanced driver's licence.

However, SK's come a long way from Mzansi Rides and Inkaba, and is determined to leave a lasting legacy across the continent. 

SK explained that he hopes to one day act in an action-packed, fast cars, type of movie as he had training in martial arts.

When SK is not taking the acting world by storm, he's at home raising his daughters. 

“I no longer live for me, I live for them ... I have to defend, protect and provide for them.

“My hopes and dreams for my daughters are pretty simple, I'd love for them to be happy, to love me unconditionally and, most importantly, to trust me enough to be able to open up about a lot of things.”

Though he couldn't say much about his new role on Housekeepers, he shared how excited he was to have bagged another acting gig. 

