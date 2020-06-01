Sophie Ndaba on living with diabetes during Covid-19 pandemic: I am grateful to be alive

After a recent visit to hospital due to high sugar levels, veteran actress Sophie Ndaba is grateful to be alive, especially because diabetes makes her high risk during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The star has been candid about her struggles with diabetes, which has led to weight loss and death rumours.

Sophie has been extra-cautious as the coronavirus continues to spread, and took to Instagram on Sunday to share her gratitude for life and “constant restoration”.

“We woke up today and have survived Covid-19. Some families have lost their loved ones. I’m living with diabetes and most vulnerable to this pandemic. I’m still here. So grateful. But from tomorrow and lockdown level 3, let’s be responsible,” she wrote.

Sophie applauded people fighting the virus on the frontline, and said she had seen first hand their hard work after recently being taken to hospital.

“I have seen an emergency room once in this delicate time, and it was just high sugar levels. The doctors, the nurses, the caregivers, the police, the army who daily sacrifice themselves. They all have families who need them too. We pray for you. Thank you.”

She ended her post by reminding followers to “remember the fight is not over” and to “wear your mask”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Sophie opened up about her battle with diabetes and how it led to her blacking out while driving on a residential road late last year.

“I am diabetic and my sugar levels were very high. I literally passed out. That is why, for me, I want to create awareness about the condition. My kids, everyone, was sad. They said: 'Mom, what if this had happened on the highway?' It happened on a normal road, but the bottom line is that the car was wrecked.”