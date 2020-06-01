TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah gets candid about #BlackLivesMatter & George Floyd

01 June 2020 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Trevor Noah got candid about his feelings over #BLM and the murders of black people by police officers in the US.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

SA comedian Trevor Noah has slammed the police brutality and racism that has again reared its ugly head in America through a 18-minute video after the death of George Floyd and the Minneapolis protests.

The video of the brutal murder of George, who was unarmed, went viral across the world and pushed Americans, particularly, in Minneapolis, beyond their tipping point.

While Trevor didn't join the physical riots, in an emotional video he expressed his anger and frustration about the continued loss of black lives at the hands of white police officers.

“How many George Floyds are there who don’t die? How many men are having knees put on their necks? How many Sandra Blands are out there being tossed around? It doesn’t make the news because it’s not grim enough. It doesn’t even get us anymore. It’s only the deaths, the gruesome deaths, that stick out," Trevor said.

Trevor said he understood why the riots had to happen, saying the deaths that have happened in a short space of time combined with the systematic racism that has doomed black people to poverty was always a time bomb waiting to explode.

The comedian said police officers in the US were essentially looting black lives and expecting black people to just helplessly watch.

“Try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day. Because that’s fundamentally what’s happening in America. Police in America are looting black bodies. I know someone might think that’s an extreme phrase, but it’s not,” said Trevor. 

Watch the full monologue below:

