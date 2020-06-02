TshisaLIVE

Benjamin Dube will keep his church closed until everyone is allowed to attend

02 June 2020 - 11:11 By Kyle Zeeman
Benjamin Dube says his church will stay closed until the country reaches a lockdown level in which the number of congregants attending services is not limited.
Benjamin Dube says his church will stay closed until the country reaches a lockdown level in which the number of congregants attending services is not limited.
Image: Via Benjamin Dube's Instagram

Musician and reverend Benjamin Dube has announced that his church, High Praise Centre, will not open its doors under level 3 of the lockdown unless everyone can attend services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that churches may open from June 1, with strict safety precautions. These include limiting services to a maximum of 50 people, sanitising the entire building before and after services, and all worshippers must adhere to social distancing and wear a mask.

The decision caused a heated debate across the country, with several churches announcing they would remain closed over concerns about the safety of  congregants.

Dube took to Instagram recently to speak about his stance on the decision, and announce that his church would remain closed.

“Though the government has given churches the opportunity to assemble and be together, under strict conditions, High Praise Centre is not going to open our doors for everyone to come in. We are going to stay closed until level 2, if level 2 allows us to open to everyone. If it is level 1 that allows us to open to everyone, we will consider opening at level 1.”

He said the church would reopen when all those who wanted to attend would be allowed.

“By virtue of the number of congregants we have, we are not able to open for only 50 people maximum. We have taken this decision to keep the church closed until everyone is allowed to come.”

In the meantime, he will stream services live online each week, encouraging his followers to keep strong during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

This is a Corvid 19 Announcement - Rev.Benjamin Dube

A post shared by Benjamin (@revbenjamindube) on

Ursula Chikane explains why her family will 'stay in level 5', skip church

"The church has stood for over 2,000 years - it'll be there when Covid-19 isn't. "
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Celebs hail US pastor who’s against the re-opening of his place of worship

"It's in times as such when leaders are separated from salesmen"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Khaya Mthethwa and others question '50 per church' rule: 'It's irresponsible'

"We can pray from home. That’s what we’ve been doing," Blue Mbombo said.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Simphiwe Dana adds her voice to the raging 'reopening of schools & churches' debate

'I don’t mind what adults do as no one is forcing them. But forcing parents to send their kids to a possible infection is unconscionable.'
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X