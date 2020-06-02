Gigi Lamayne on celebs not speaking out: The silence and lack of a moral compass is sickening

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has slammed the entertainment industry and artists for their "silence and lack of a moral compass".

According to Gigi, this has been shown by the apparent silence from the industry over the death of Collins Khosa, who allegedly died at the hands of SA National Defence Force soldiers and police officers.

The rapper took to Twitter to spit some bars about how she refuses to be silenced as she continues to use her platform to speak up about the injustices black people continue to face.

Gigi challenged her industry mates to speak up, and said if there's one thing they should copy from American celebs, it should be their trait to speak up for their people.

"I’m not here for your industry. It’s done me dirty many a time. When I say public figures must speak up on #CollinsKhosa, it is times like this."

This comes in the wake of global outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer in the US.

Gigi joined the world in lashing out against the manner in which George died, and challenged others to do the same for Collins.

Collins, 40, died on April 10, allegedly after an altercation with soldiers and Johannesburg Metro police officers.

"Since we copy so much from Americans, can we at least also copy how their celebs stand with the people? I know it’s “not paying”, but wow!

"The silence and lack of a moral compass is sickening," she said.