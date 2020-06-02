TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee gets dragged for telling people to rather save than spend money on alcohol

02 June 2020 - 09:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee got heat for his comments.
Prince Kaybee got heat for his comments.
Image: Via Prince Kaybee's Instagram

DJ Prince Kaybee found himself facing the Twitter firing squad on Monday after he called on fans to save their money and not buy alcohol.

People queued up at stores across the country to buy fire water after a ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted under lockdown level three.

Social media was buzzing with reaction to the lifting of the ban and Kaybee jumped on his page to encourage his followers to rather save.

“Don't buy the alcohol, we need every cent,” he wrote.

While some agreed with him, soon his page was flooded with tweeps slamming him and saying they would then save by not buying his music.

The muso laughed this off.

He explained that he had friends who were borrowing money to go buy booze and said people should buy what they can afford and not go into debt to buy alcohol.

“Not trying to sound smart at all, Just my thoughts during the most challenging time in the history of mankind, we better off saving. But if you don’t understand, keep it moving,” he told a fan who criticised him.

He added that “for the alcohol industry to survive it's not up to the poor, it's up to those who can afford it”.

Kaybee wasn't the only one who got heat for making such a suggestion.

One user was dragged, including by some big name celebs, for claiming that people who were standing in line for alcohol should be investing in property instead.

“No-one's rushing to buy property or to make investments. What a time to be alive,” the user wrote, alongside snaps of people waiting in line.

Rapper Boity hit back, telling the user to let people spend their money how they please.

“So I must leave 6 pack ya R150 and go buy a house with that money? Just leave people to spend their money as they please, man. Jeez!” she wrote.

Andile Ncube added: “This comparison is ridiculous to say the least. Actually not worth engaging in.”

He also hit back at claims that queuing for alcohol showed “something is fundamentally wrong in our country”.

While reality star Lexi van Niekerk joked about being too busy to buy booze because she was looking for a R299.95 house.

MORE

DJ Warras: Alcohol isn't a problem unless people abuse it!

"The benefit the tax on cigarettes would have brought far outweighs 'the health risk' story we’re being fed".
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Buhle Samuels: I hope not having alcohol has made us better people

"I hope not having alcohol has made us better people, cut dependencies where they were, perhaps giving us a chance to deal with past issues."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Pearl Modiadie stands firm: 'I don't trust irresponsible drinkers to adhere to the lockdown rules'

Alcohol will be sold at limited times under level 3 of the lockdown.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Hilarious responses to Sizwe Dhlomo 'giving away' bottles of wine: 'Give me six, I don't have a father'

Never mind the lockdown regulations, tweeps just want a bottle of wine to quench the lockdown thirst.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
X