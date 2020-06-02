Uyajola: Moja Love hits back at claims it is ‘selling criminality as entertainment’
Popular channel Moja Love has responded to claims it is selling criminality as entertainment, after Sunday night’s episode of its hit reality show Uyajola.
The show, based on American series, Cheaters, had many in shock when host Jub Jub caught a few hits and bouncers forcefully held back some of the participants on the show.
While many were entertained by the episode, it led to several complaints on social media of it being too violent.
The level of drama & violence rockets with ebery episode! 👏🙌 #Uyajola pic.twitter.com/7G2431QRXx— Madame🐬🍓🍒 (@Teekay822) May 31, 2020
House was vandalized a guy who was allegedly cheating was handled by security as if he stole some something. The lady with Uyajola 9/9 assaulted both guys— Just-Sfiso Kganyago (@sfisomlondo74) May 31, 2020
Someone must sue @JUBJUB_OFFICIAL & crew. This man handling by body guards, pushed around is inhumane, all 4 entertainment? They use excessive force which should not b allowed.@uyajola_99 @MojaLoveTv @DStv @MultiChoiceGRP.These people must sign a letter of consent to participate.— Sthe Mkhize (@SthieHarambe) May 31, 2020
Perhaps the strongest outrage came from 702 radio personality and author Eusebius McKaiser, who claimed the show’s bodyguards were “breaking the law” and the man caught on the show should lay charges.
He added that “Moja Love sells criminality as ‘entertainment’".
This is not funny. Jub Jub and his bodyguards are breaking the law here. This is criminal.— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) May 31, 2020
Harassing people is disgusting.
I hope the men laid a charge against them. Shoving people and stopping them leaving is disgusting.
Moja Love sells criminality as ".entertainment". pic.twitter.com/wAhEdgaP9t
In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Moja Love's head of production Bokani Moyo said security on the show were trained and had been “managing a situation to prevent it from escalating further”.
