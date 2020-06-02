TshisaLIVE

Uyajola: Moja Love hits back at claims it is ‘selling criminality as entertainment’

02 June 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub Maarohanye is the host of 'Uyajola' on Moja Love.
Popular channel Moja Love has responded to claims it is selling criminality as entertainment, after Sunday night’s episode of its hit reality show Uyajola.

The show, based on American series, Cheaters, had many in shock when host Jub Jub caught a few hits and bouncers forcefully held back some of the participants on the show.

While many were entertained by the episode, it led to several complaints on social media of it being too violent.

Perhaps the strongest outrage came from 702 radio personality and author Eusebius McKaiser, who claimed the show’s bodyguards were “breaking the law” and the man caught on the show should lay charges.

He added that “Moja Love sells criminality as ‘entertainment’".

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, Moja Love's head of production Bokani Moyo said security on the show were trained and had been “managing a situation to prevent it from escalating further”.

Uyajola 99 is a reality show with unpredictable situations. The security personnel on the show are professionals who are trained. With regards to this particular episode they were controlling and managing a situation to prevent it from escalating further.”

