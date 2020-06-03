TshisaLIVE

AKA says #BlackOutTuesday was a 'magic trick' to censor #BLM

“It literally looks like censorship. Whoever designed this knew EXACTLY what they were doing. #StayWOKE”

03 June 2020 - 10:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper AKA shared his thoughts on the #blackouttuesday campaign.
Rapper AKA shared his thoughts on the #blackouttuesday campaign.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Rapper AKA has taken to social media to slam the #BlackOutTuesday campaign that dominated social media on Tuesday in the midst of the #BlackLivesMatter protests and online campaigns.

The #BlackOutTuesday trended on Tuesday with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused as many artists and influential people across the world attempted to show solidarity with the #BLM movement and protests recently ignited by the death of George Floyd due to  alleged police brutality.

However, AKA was not about to jump onto the bandwagon and he explained that it was because he doubted the motives of the campaign.

Drowning out actual information, images and videos with silence. Wake up. Use your own brain ... The whole point is to amplify voices at this time. Now the BLM hashtag, which featured links, real-time videos of protests and brutality and ways to truly contribute, is now full of black screens. Sounds like cap (lies) to me ...”

“How’s about after this we use our money to support black businesses, artists and ventures? Let’s see that energy trend. Check the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. It literally looks like censorship. Whoever designed this knew exactly what they were doing. #StayWOKE” AKA said.

AKA calls for African Americans to 'come home' amid George Floyd death and protests

The rapper stood by his comments after being challenged.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Many people had missed the memo not to use the #BlackLivesMatter as they posted their black squares in solidarity. This saw actual important information get pushed down and essentially replaced by blank black squares.

Something that AKA found sinister and “conspired”. AKA implied that the campaign was created by the powers that be and that those powers were clearly against the #BlackLivesMatter movement achieving its desired outcome.

Who would have come up with a massive campaign intrinsically infringing on a movement's social media platform that shrouds serious information media as well as vital resource sharing with nothing but black images? Wake up. The Matrix is in full effect.”

The rapper implied that perhaps #BlackOutTuesday was a deliberate plan to have people drown out information related to the black lives matter movement and also sway their attention from the fact that 10 states in the US had elections on Tuesday.

In the church of AKA, the #BlackOutTuesday was used as a “magic trick” to “draw audience attention to one thing (and) distract it from another.”

See his explanation below.

READ MORE

AKA calls for African Americans to 'come home' amid George Floyd death and protests

The rapper stood by his comments after being challenged.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

AKA: ‘Some songs are like a good book you get into with time’

If you haven't jumped in AKA's three new tracks, the rapper believes with time you will.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, she’s a flame

Arggg man... Mega is in love!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA apologises to Sizwe Dhlomo's family for 'apartheid spy' tweets

It looks like Sizwe and AKA have squashed their "beef"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X