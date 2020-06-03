AKA says #BlackOutTuesday was a 'magic trick' to censor #BLM

Rapper AKA has taken to social media to slam the #BlackOutTuesday campaign that dominated social media on Tuesday in the midst of the #BlackLivesMatter protests and online campaigns.

The #BlackOutTuesday trended on Tuesday with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused as many artists and influential people across the world attempted to show solidarity with the #BLM movement and protests recently ignited by the death of George Floyd due to alleged police brutality.

However, AKA was not about to jump onto the bandwagon and he explained that it was because he doubted the motives of the campaign.

“Drowning out actual information, images and videos with silence. Wake up. Use your own brain ... The whole point is to amplify voices at this time. Now the BLM hashtag, which featured links, real-time videos of protests and brutality and ways to truly contribute, is now full of black screens. Sounds like cap (lies) to me ...”

“How’s about after this we use our money to support black businesses, artists and ventures? Let’s see that energy trend. Check the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. It literally looks like censorship. Whoever designed this knew exactly what they were doing. #StayWOKE” AKA said.