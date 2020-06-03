AKA says #BlackOutTuesday was a 'magic trick' to censor #BLM
“It literally looks like censorship. Whoever designed this knew EXACTLY what they were doing. #StayWOKE”
Rapper AKA has taken to social media to slam the #BlackOutTuesday campaign that dominated social media on Tuesday in the midst of the #BlackLivesMatter protests and online campaigns.
The #BlackOutTuesday trended on Tuesday with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused as many artists and influential people across the world attempted to show solidarity with the #BLM movement and protests recently ignited by the death of George Floyd due to alleged police brutality.
However, AKA was not about to jump onto the bandwagon and he explained that it was because he doubted the motives of the campaign.
“Drowning out actual information, images and videos with silence. Wake up. Use your own brain ... The whole point is to amplify voices at this time. Now the BLM hashtag, which featured links, real-time videos of protests and brutality and ways to truly contribute, is now full of black screens. Sounds like cap (lies) to me ...”
“How’s about after this we use our money to support black businesses, artists and ventures? Let’s see that energy trend. Check the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag. It literally looks like censorship. Whoever designed this knew exactly what they were doing. #StayWOKE” AKA said.
Many people had missed the memo not to use the #BlackLivesMatter as they posted their black squares in solidarity. This saw actual important information get pushed down and essentially replaced by blank black squares.
Something that AKA found sinister and “conspired”. AKA implied that the campaign was created by the powers that be and that those powers were clearly against the #BlackLivesMatter movement achieving its desired outcome.
“Who would have come up with a massive campaign intrinsically infringing on a movement's social media platform that shrouds serious information media as well as vital resource sharing with nothing but black images? Wake up. The Matrix is in full effect.”
The rapper implied that perhaps #BlackOutTuesday was a deliberate plan to have people drown out information related to the black lives matter movement and also sway their attention from the fact that 10 states in the US had elections on Tuesday.
In the church of AKA, the #BlackOutTuesday was used as a “magic trick” to “draw audience attention to one thing (and) distract it from another.”
See his explanation below.
View this post on Instagram
In theatrical magic, misdirection is a form of deception in which the performer draws audience attention to one thing to distract it from another. Managing audience attention is the aim of all theater, and the foremost requirement of all magic tricks. Hmmmm ... The Plot Thickens. 🤔 #BlackTuesday.